53 coronavirus strains found in UK over fears of vaccine-resistant





A total of 53 cases of Mu Covid strains showing signs of vaccine resistance have been found in the UK, but experts emphasize that this may not pose a significant threat.

Public Health England (PHE) figures released today confirmed additional cases of the strain, first recorded in Colombia in January, and are classified as a strain under investigation by UK health authorities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the new variant carries a set of mutations that exhibit potential characteristics of immune escape similar to beta variants originating in South Africa, but emphasizes that the effect on vaccine resistance needs to be confirmed in further studies.

The Mu variant caused a wave of the virus in Colombia, which accounts for 4 out of 10 cases, and has also gained a foothold in Ecuador. Cases have been found in 49 US states, with hundreds of reports each in Florida and California.

However, experts have tried to allay fears about the strain and say it will not drive the super-infectious Delta strain out of its dominance.

Danny Altmann, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, said:

This looks like an immune evasion variant, but you don’t know what it means in the heat of battle until you do some sobering experimentation to see how it works on vaccinated people. This variant is not yet complete.

He added: If you look at the UK figures, the current world champion in Delta has a dominant strain, which is very difficult to replace and this strain moves it around.

For example, you can see it permeating a small cluster of people in the UK with people coming from South America or Central America, but it doesn’t have a big impact on the Delta case.

US chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci also underestimated the prospects.

He said at a briefing last week: We are monitoring the Mu variant very closely. What I’m saying isn’t an immediate problem right now is that the Delta variant continues to dominate in this country with over 99% isolates. This country has a delta.

So Delta seems to push out all other variants. That doesn’t mean we don’t watch and take the Mu variant seriously, but we don’t see it as an immediate threat right now.

However, Professor Altmann stresses that additional strains that threaten beyond the Delta may still emerge.

“When I see politicians talking about the end of the pandemic and leading our lives, it’s incredibly annoying for people like me, as if it’s a matter of confidence, as if we can beat the virus with sheer will,” he said.

The more unvaccinated people on the planet, the more millions of lungs the virus can spread, trillions of copies of the virus that can mutate, and the greater the chance of having new strains. Worse than Delta will come in and take over.

What is a variant of interest?

The strain of interest is the strain of the coronavirus monitored by the WHO amid concerns about mutation and spread.

Mu, also known as B.1.621, is a variant of interest. It was first identified in Colombia in January 2021.

The WHO says it will monitor changes in the dynamics of the Mu mutation, which is prevalent in South America, particularly with the Delta mutation, to observe changes.

The mutation is feared by health experts that it could lead to greater resistance to the vaccine.

The WHO did not say whether the symptoms of the Mu mutation differed from other strains.

What is a variant of concern?

The variant of concern is the strain of coronavirus that the WHO, after comparative assessment, has found to be associated with changes in global public health significance, including:

increased transmittance; Increased toxicity, reduced effectiveness of public health measures, treatments or vaccines.

According to the WHO, alpha, beta, gamma and delta strains are strains of concern.

The WHO bulletin added: Since it was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, there have been several sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variant, with larger outbreaks reported in other countries in South America and Europe.

Among the sequenced cases, the global prevalence of Mu mutations has decreased and is now less than 0.1%, but the prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has continued to increase.

The reported prevalence should be interpreted with due regard to sequencing capability and timeliness of sequence sharing, both of which vary from country to country. Further studies are needed to understand the phenotypic and clinical characteristics of this variant.

In particular, the dynamics of Mu mutations in South America, along with simultaneous circulation of Delta mutations, are monitored for changes.

