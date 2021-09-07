



The United States Trade Representative (USTR) will lead a new interagency trade strike force, in accordance with President Bidens’ 100-Day Supply Chain Review guidelines. The strike forces two functions to recommend trade enforcement measures and take advantage of trade agreements are already being carried out by existing federal entities, including the USTR and the Department of Commerce, notes Tom Lee, data and policy analyst for the ‘AAF, in a new preview. Lee further notes that while leveraging existing and new trade agreements is one of the most effective ways for the United States to secure its supply chains, the Biden administration currently has little or no capacity to enter into new trade agreements.

Lee concludes:

Almost every government has promoted the commerce app as part of their platform to support American industry and workers. President Biden is pushing for the enforcement of trade rules in the name of securing supply chains and, ultimately, industrial policy. Whatever the intentions, the commercial enforcement efforts recommended by the [presidents executive order] are already carried out by many federal entities, whether they are explicitly sanctioned or not. The commercial strike force responsible for leading this effort is entirely redundant and unnecessary.

Even though the strike force is redundant, the goal of leveraging current and future trade agreements is a laudable pursuit. Congress should seek to immediately renew the expired Trade Promotion Authority, which would at least give the strike force a chance to truly secure US supply chains and boost economic cooperation between the United States and its countries. strategic allies.

Read the analysis

