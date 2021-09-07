Amazon UK pays 3.8 million more in corporate tax despite growing sales of 1.9 billion | Amazon





Amazon’s main UK business paid $3.8 million more in corporate tax than in 2019 compared to last year, despite a $1.89 billion increase in sales.

According to accounts filed with Companies House this week, the corporate tax contribution of Amazon UK Services group warehousing and logistics operations was 18.3 million, believed to employ the majority of the group’s UK workforce through December 2020, an increase of 26% from 14.5 million. is. 1 year ago.

During the same period, the division’s profit was 128 million, up a quarter of the quarter, and sales increased 64% to $4.85 billion.

These results helped increase Amazon’s total revenues in retail, logistics and IT services in the UK to $20.63 billion during 2020, nearly doubling the Marks & Spencer acquisition, up from $13.73 billion in the previous year. %, which is a slight increase.

The company, which made founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos a fortune of more than $200 billion, tried to stem allegations of underpayment by issuing a statement that it had directly paid $492 million in taxes across its UK operations. Last year, it was 293 million, an increase from a year ago.

These figures include employer national insurance, business rates, stamp duty and corporate tax. The company did not disclose its full corporate tax bill, but at least half of its direct tax figure is believed to be accounted for by national insurance and business rates.

The group also said it had invested $1.6 billion in the UK as it expanded its operations to meet high demand during the pandemic, more than double the $690 million spent the previous year. Investments include 11 on-site solar power initiatives to help the facility operate and a 350 MW wind power project off the Scottish coast.

Amazon currently employs more than 55,000 people in the UK, including creating 10,000 jobs this year, and is hiring more to meet surging demand. Amid a hiring crisis across the UK, Amazon relied on offering new warehouse workers a 1,000 join bonus to attract staff.

The company said in a statement: We are proud of our significant economic contribution to the UK economy. Moving forward, we know the UK is still full of opportunities and we are excited to continue to invest, create jobs, develop talent and continue to be excited about its potential to have a positive impact on communities across the UK.

Paul Monaghan, head of the Fair Tax Mark campaign group, described the company figures as more smoke and mirrors from Amazon. Amazon still refuses to disclose exactly how much gross profit it makes in the UK and how much tax it pays on it.

He went on to say: The majority of UK income continues to flow to Luxembourg. Luxembourg has a deficit subsidiary that not only pays no taxes, but is also generating huge tax cuts. Taxes will continue to be paid. Amazon is expanding its global market dominance based on near-taxable income, which could unfairly undercut local businesses that are taking a more responsible approach.

Amazon officially reports UK retail sales through Luxembourg and Amazon UK services are only part of its broader UK business.

New questions have arisen about Amazon’s tax plans this spring after Amazon’s recent Luxembourg corporate filings revealed that it had record sales of 44 billion won ($38 billion) in Europe last year but was not required to pay corporate taxes to the Grand Duchy.

According to the Amazon EU Sarl account, which sells products to hundreds of millions of households across the UK and Europe, the Luxembourg business lost $1.2 billion and paid no taxes despite record earnings.

