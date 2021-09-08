Nurse shortage delays care for 21% of cancer patients in the UK | cancer





More than 600,000 cancer patients in the UK are experiencing delays in treatment or lack of critical support due to a shortage of skilled nurses, the report said.

One in five (21%) patients with cancer lack dedicated support. According to an analysis by Macmillan Cancer Support, the NHS suffers from a shocking shortage of 3,000 skilled nurses in the UK alone.

As a result, cancer patients struggle with medication, hospital appointments are canceled due to shortages of staff, and chemotherapy is staggeringly delayed. In some cases, the patient is in A&E.

Patricia Marquis, director of the Royal College of Nursing in the UK, has warned that the workforce crisis is having a devastating effect on people with cancer. The expertise accumulated over the years wears off very quickly, she adds, and as this report shows, it is the patient who pays the price.

Experts warn that the problem has worsened significantly during the pandemic. The number that lacks support from professional cancer nurses rises to 1 in 4 people diagnosed in the past two years, including at least 75,000 people diagnosed since the epidemic began.

Lynda Thomas, CEO of Macmillan, said the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on cancer treatments that were already over-expanded before the pandemic. Good care is a lifeline, not a luxury, and staff shortages mean exhausted nurses are struggling to provide critical care in deteriorating conditions.

A new study found that nearly half (44%) of patients diagnosed with cancer in the past two years who were not supported by a nurse practitioner experienced potentially harmful problems as a result.

The charity report also found that patients who lack skilled nursing support were significantly more likely to experience depression or anxiety after a cancer diagnosis.

Professional cancer nurses provide advice and emotional support to help patients understand the disease and provide treatment. However, the analysis found that nearly one-third (31%) of cancer patients in the UK felt that their nurses had an unwieldy workload for the nurses they cared for.

Ruth Godfrey, 56, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019. Due to the epidemic, she lived alone in Norfolk while she was receiving treatment. But when he arrived at the hospital for chemotherapy, Godfrey found a dark room waiting for a nurse. The nurse didn’t come home upset with my head spinning.

It felt like being caught in a huge tsunami, she added, and it was utterly terrifying. The problem is that the nurses are too busy.

In an upcoming comprehensive spending review, Macmillan is urging the government to set aside 124 million cancer nurses to train an additional 3,371 skilled cancer nurses in the UK. This will help ensure that all patients have enough staff to provide the quality care they need and deserve, he said.

Thomas said urgent efforts are needed to address the shocking shortage of cancer nurses. If the government fails to rebuild cancer services, we will all pay the price when we or our family members are diagnosed with cancer.

We have requested comments from the Department of Health and Social Care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/08/nurse-shortage-delaying-treatment-for-21-of-uk-cancer-patients The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos