Ryder Cup 2021: Breaking down potential USA captain’s picks ahead of Steve Stricker’s decision





The United States’ Ryder Cup squad will likely be finalized on Wednesday morning with just over two weeks before the 43rd Ryder Cup’s first tee shots at Whistling Straits. The first six are already stuck, but the other six are still in play until US captain Steve Stricker makes his selection.

There have been rumors about the possibility that a COVID-19 replacement will be appointed for both parties. We will call this the Rahm rule. This would be to protect the Ryder Cup teams from what happened to Jon Rahm at the Memorial earlier this year when he had to step down after Round 3 due to a positive COVID-19 test. It is not sure that this will happen, but it is possible.

Plus, with Brooks Koepka’s health seemingly on hold – he hit a tree root on his last nine holes in the Tour Championship, injured his wrist, and retired – I wouldn’t be surprised at any way regarding his status for the team.

There are still a few variables to complete this team, but for all intents and purposes we will know the last 12 American golfers on Wednesday morning. So with Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Koepka already locked up, Stricker will choose to join them for what should be an incredible Ryder Cup in late September.

Here are the candidates ranked according to the likelihood that they will be selected.

Jordan Spieth (9th in the final Ryder Cup standings): This one is straightforward, and Spieth said it best last week at the Tour Championship when asked if he thought he would be the choice of captain: “I feel like Justin might retire from the squad if he doesn’t pick me, so I feel pretty good.” Odds: 100%

Xander Sc Chaudele (8th): There is no justification other than the vandalism of a teammate’s home over the past week for ScHotele not to be part of this squad. I probably could have included Spieth, Sc Chaudele and Tony Finau as locks with the first six above. Ratings: 100%

Tony Finau (7th): Again, it would be one of the stories of the year for Finau not to play Whistling Straits. The course is perfect for him, he was successful in Paris, and he is very popular with teammates. Lock city. Ratings: 100%

Harris English (10th): This is where it starts to get a little fragile. I certainly think English will be part of the team, but there are a couple of ways you can talk yourself out of it. He didn’t have a good run in the playoffs (no top 10), and he hasn’t been very good at the major championships this year (T21, T64, 3rd, T46). Neither will be enough to keep him out, and I’m so glad he’s playing his first Ryder Cup, but he’s not 100% locked down like the three above him. . Odds: 99%

Daniel Berger (12th): You know how well everyone seems to be rolling for Kevin Kisner and Kevin Na right now because they’re “gamers” and “fearless” and all those other qualities that we like to apply to these games? It’s Berger but with more tools from tee to green. He’s lost shots on the pitch in just three rounds since the US Open started at Torrey Pines, and he’ll stand up to anyone.

“I think I’m really good friends with pretty much everyone that’s in the top 15 on this list, and I feel like I can play with anyone,” Berger said on Sunday. “My game is suitable for all types of course: short, long. I think I drive the ball very well. I hit very well. I steal very well. I have a weakness. I think it’s always a good thing to have on the team.

“I’m low-key and very cool and I’m good friends with everyone on the team. I don’t think anybody likes me on the team, and I just think it’s good to have young guys in there. Obviously there are a lot of young guys who’ve made the squad this year that are potentially going to be picked, but I think we’re starting to get into the Ryder Cup where the kids are OK. ” Odds: 80%

Scottie Scheffler (14th): This is where it gets complicated. On paper, Scheffler is probably the better choice. He’s played the best of anyone who stays in the majors this year (four top 20s and three top 10s) and is the second best course fit of anyone who remains on the roster. It helps that he’s an aspiring young star. Guys with this profile have a great story at this event. He appears to be the guy most people behind the scenes think is the choice, although that could obviously change before Wednesday. Odds: 40%

Webb Simpson (13th): Simpson’s case is one of continuity, leadership and maturity. He doesn’t have the raw power Scheffler possessed to take on Whistling Straits, but he’s fabulous in the team room, can (and will) play with anyone, and was a bit mean at the 2018 Ryder Cup ( especially by beating Justin Rose on Sunday in Paris). This would be seen as the safe choice, “let’s just come back to a course that suits us better”. Odds: 40%

Patrick Reed (11th): Reed is the most difficult to pin down here. He missed a month with an ankle injury as well as pneumonia (it actually appears to be COVID-19). His all-time Ryder Cup record is undeniable, but so is the fact that he coached the rest of his teammates out of Paris (and he’s also 2-5-0 in both of his latest team events). For the sake of galvanizing the team, I don’t think Stricker should take it, but the pressure of being criticized for another loss while leaving Captain America at home will be strong. Odds: 20%

Sam Burns (16th): Burns is compelling as a young future star, but I don’t think you can take him on Scheffler unless you really believe he’s a much bigger player than Scheffler. That said, Scheffler has better numbers across the board although he doesn’t win like Burns. If the category you choose is “young stallion whose game matches Whistling well and could provide a big spark as a newcomer to that team” then it all points to Scheffler, unless, as I noted earlier, you only saw a level of competitiveness in Burns that Scheffler doesn’t have. Odds: 10%

Kevin Na (19th): There is momentum for Na, certainly, as he has finished in the top two in three of his last six events, including a T1 finish in the Tour Championship (regardless of his starting position). He also finished T12 at the Masters this year and is sixth in strokes won in the last three months from all eligible US and European players. But boy is he a bad fit for this golf course. He’s outside the top 150 for driving distance this season, and Whistling Straits disproportionately rewards driving distance. It’s fun to think of him driving Rahm and Rory McIlroy crazy with his walk-in putt antics, and that might be the direction Stricker is taking, but his statistical profile doesn’t quite match what the United States is trying to do. Odds: 10%

Kevin Kisner (18th): Basically all the same as Na, but Kisner didn’t reach the circuit championship. He only has three Top 10 standings this year and followed his Wyndham Championship victory with an MC-T66 in the playoffs. I don’t think you can put him on the team based, essentially, on a good week at Wyndham a month ago. Odds: 5%

