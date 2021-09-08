For the 1st time, no American player in singles in the quarter-finals of the US Open





NEW YORK The day the US Open quarter-finals began without any Americans in singles, the first time this happened at an event first held in 1881, the man tasked with finding and to prepare the Grand Slam champions the country has sought to look on the bright side.

Of course, Martin Blackman, general manager of player development for the United States Tennis Association, admitted in an interview with Flushing Meadows on Tuesday that having neither men nor women in the draws with nearly a week of game to play is “very disappointing; there is no ifs and or buts about it.

And then a few moments later he started to start a sentence with one of these words: But when we look at where we were going, especially on the men’s side, we were in the best place for 15-20 years. .

Part of its justification lies in the numbers: there are 14 Americans in the top 100 of the ATP ranking, the highest number since 1996; the 13 men who made it to the second round last week were the most since the 15 in 1994.

We have a huge group of guys there. We just don’t have the world beaters, said Reilly Opelka, an American who was ranked 22nd and lost in the fourth round on Monday. I don’t think we’ll have a Sampras-Agassi era of domination like this again. It is rare for any country.

It’s also part of Blackman’s point of view.

There is, quite simply, a lot of competition from everywhere.

In the 1970s, five countries were playing professional tennis, he said, wearing a blue jacket with USA “in white capital letters above his heart. It’s a whole different world. American tennis standards. have not fallen, at least from our point of view Our standards will always be Grand Slam titles and the top 10 players. But the challenges have multiplied. The game is more global than ever.

Part of his optimism comes from the eye test.

In women’s football, he likes what he sees of Sofia Kenin, 21 (the 2020 Australian Open champion who missed the US Open after testing positive for COVID-19), Amanda Anisimova, 20 years old (a 2019 French Open semi-finalist), Coco Gauff, 17 (Roland Garros quarter-finalist in 2021) and a series of other teenagers that Blackman thinks he can do in a year or two, like Robin Montgomery (who won a junior second round match on Tuesday) or Hailey Baptiste.

Men he’s hoping for include 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby, who flirted with an upset from No.1 Novak Djokovic in the fourth round on Monday night; Sebastian Korda, 21, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July but stopped in his first round in New York due to food poisoning; and Brandon Nakashima, 20, who beat top-ranked American John Isner in the first round.

Additionally, Brooksby, Opelka, 24, and Frances Tiafoe, 23, offered the United States three men in the fourth round of the national Grand Slam tournament for the first time in a decade.

Djokovic was impressed enough with Brooksby to tell the Arthur Ashe stadium crowd after beating him 1-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2: America has a bright future in tennis, it is on.

As it turned out, this US Open was as good an opportunity as ever for newcomers to get a seat at the table, perhaps at least in part because of Serena Williams’ absences (“We didn’t have the queen here, “as Blackman put it), Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic is the only male quarterfinalist with a Grand Slam singles title (he has 20), and Barbora Krejcikova is the only female quarterfinalist with one (this year’s French Open). Karolina Pliskova is the only other woman among the last eight to have even made it to a major final; she was a finalist at the US Open in 2016 and at Wimbledon in July.

In addition, two players qualified to advance to the quarter-finals: Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands and Emma Raducanu from Great Britain. Three quarter finalists are teenagers: Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz from Spain are 18 years old; Leylah Fernandez of Canada turned 19 on Monday.

Blackman knows, of course, that you have to go back to 2003 to find a Grand Slam title, at the US Open or elsewhere, for an American: Andy Roddicks triumphs in New York.

Listen, it was all about winning. It’s our culture and it’s our job and everything we do is very binary at the end of the day. Either you win or you lose, Blackman said.

We must, he said, see better Slam results next year.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

