UK leadership warns of damage from new coal mines on climate change

Opponents say the UK risks “seriously” undermining its leadership on climate change if new coal mines are built for the first time in decades.

In a submission to public inquiry into the £160 million project, a friend of Earth said that approving a plan for the Woodhouse coal mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria would set a harmful precedent.

“If we see countries like China and India agree to a new coal mine at the same time that the UK says it needs to reduce its dependence on coal, the UK will lose the moral authority it had before on this,” he said on the first day of the investigation.

The project has been the focus of environmental activists and poses a potential challenge for the UK government, which is set for the UN COP26 major climate summit in November and has set a goal of eliminating all net carbon emissions by 2050.

Last October, community minister Robert Jenrick suspended planning permits for a mine run by the Labor Party, which had been approved by the Cumbria County Legislature, amid growing pressure from environmentalists.

Then in a series of u-turns, Jenrick announced in January that he would not make a decision for review, signaling that the mine could continue. But less than a month later, the Cumbria Commission said it would reconsider its approval, citing concerns that the project could violate the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.

Proposed Woodhouse Coal Site in Whitehaven © West Cumbria Mining Company

In March, Jenrick called a plan application and ordered a public investigation to investigate climate change issues. This action could delay the decision on mines beyond COP26.

The project also appears to test the Conservative government’s promise to implement a “leveling” agenda to bring more prosperity to the region. The proposed mine is in the Copeland constituency, a typical “Red Wall” seat that the Conservatives took away from Labor in 2017.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised investment, jobs and prosperity to voters in areas that have traditionally voted for Labor in the past, but who, like Copeland two years ago, swarmed to the Conservative Party in the final elections of 2019.

When Labor opposed it, local MP Trudy Harrison, Johnson’s congressional aide, and 42 other Conservatives supported the project.

Friends of Earth said if scientists approve mines at a time when they have issued the most stringent warning ever about the climate crisis, “greenhouse gas emissions will increase.”

The public investigation will run until October 1, and the planning auditor will make a recommendation to Jenrick, who is due to make a final decision early next year. He may choose to ignore recommendations.

suggestion

If approved, Woodhouse will be the UK’s first deep coal mine for more than 30 years.

Developer West Cumbria Mining said the mine would employ 500 people locally. The mine will produce up to 2.78 million tonnes of coking coal, which is one of the key ingredients needed to make steel in the blast furnace. It is scheduled to close in 2049.

Harrison told the survey that Woodhouse went “with a level up” by bringing more jobs to the area. The local economy is heavily dependent on the Sellafield nuclear facility and tourism. She added that the mine would contribute £1.8 billion to GDP in the first decade. “It is right and appropriate to have domestic sources. [of coking coal].”

The WCM says mine opponents have overlooked the “inconvenient” truth that coking coal will be needed for decades to come. “Coking coal is still essential in the steel industry. This is why the EU continues to regard coal as an important raw material.”

According to consultant Wood Mackenzie, UK demand for coking coal is about 1.5 million tonnes per year, while the rest of Europe consumes 50 million tonnes per year.

