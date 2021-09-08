White House: US states decide whether or not to extend unemployment benefits





WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Reuters) – Local authorities who want to extend improved unemployment benefits may do so, the White House said on Tuesday, a day after the administration and the US Congress allowed a program to expire who had increased payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Programs offering up to an additional $ 300 per week to millions of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic ended Monday as the United States celebrated Labor Day.

Benefits were also available to people who are not normally entitled to state unemployment benefits, with checks being paid to those who were out of work for an extended period and to “stage workers” who were out of work for an extended period. provide on-demand services, including as drivers, delivering groceries or providing babysitting. These people will be completely excluded.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said states have other options to extend benefits to those in need.

“The message to these people is that we will continue to support you,” she said.

Funding for additional unemployment benefits had been provided as an economic stimulus measure in a series of bills in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the US $ 1.9 trillion bailout passed in March by Biden and his fellow Democrats. The administration has never pushed for a nationwide extension.

Psaki said the White House “will continue to work with the states where you live to help them implement programs, including distributing US bailout funding, so you can get the help you need. need”.

Hundreds of people line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find help with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, United States, June 18, 2020. REUTERS / Bryan Woolston

Republicans opposed the benefits, saying they would discourage work at a time when a record 10.1 million vacancies were available at the end of June. Many governors have removed additional payments in their states.

Yet there was little direct evidence that payments were the main factor pushing people out of the workforce.

The White House leaves the choice to the states and has said it will work with them to access other funding from the stimulus bill or other sources if they wish to increase unemployment benefits.

“Twenty-four states have already ended these benefits,” she told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“There are 26 states left. Not all of these states are in the same economic situation. Their unemployment rates range from 3% to 7%, or about an average of 5%, and almost all, if not all, have the funding and the ability to continue to implement additional benefits. “

President Joe Biden has made engineering a recovery from the COVID-19 recession a key focus since taking office in January, but the rebound has encountered hurdles ranging from rising coronavirus cases to rising prices, persistent unemployment and lack of available workers and supplies.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 235,000 jobs last month after increasing 1.053 million in July, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists expected 728,000 new jobs.

