Idaho man charged with attacking police in riot at Capitol Hill pleads guilty





WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Reuters) – An Idaho man accused of assaulting officers guarding the United States Capitol during the January 6 riot pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two riot-related criminal charges.

Duke Wilson, 67, of Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to assault, resisting or obstructing police and obstructing a formal process.

The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, but defense attorney Charles Peterson said sentencing guidelines indicated that Wilson, who is currently at large on bail, could face a sentence of 41 to 51 months in prison. U.S. Senior District Judge Royce Lamberth has scheduled a sentencing hearing for November.

Nearly 600 people have been arrested for the attack on Capitol Hill where Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory in November over then-President Donald Trump. Earlier, Trump gave a fiery speech falsely claiming his defeat was the result of fraud.

An FBI affidavit describing the case of Wilson’s arrest said video recorded during the riot showed Wilson entering a Capitol tunnel as rioters pushed against “law enforcement officers in an attempt to ‘enter the building’.

The FBI said rioters appeared to spray irritating liquids on police while pushing on officers’ shields. As agents were attempting to close a series of double doors, the FBI reported, Wilson grabbed hold of and tried to open the door.

After being sprayed by agents, the FBI said Wilson “picked up a white cylindrical object several feet long, which is said to be a thin polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe”, which he then threw to the police. .

The FBI said the video then showed Wilson appearing to help other rioters remove an officers’ shield and then push two officers to the ground.

At another hearing on Tuesday, a federal prosecutor told U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden that plea negotiations were underway for Matthew Council, a resident of the Tampa Bay, Fla. Area who also faces several accusations linked to the riots of January 6.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; edited by Grant McCool

