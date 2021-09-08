



Nearly 100 of the UK’s future science leaders are working to help commercialize innovation projects that include robotics supporting UK farmers, new treatments to tackle chronic diseases, and unlocking the secrets of naturally occurring batteries following the recent publication of innovative strategies1 You will receive 1.3 billion cash aid benefits. To make world-leading science into new products and services

Four-legged robots supporting British farmers and new types of therapies to treat chronic diseases such as Crohn’s disease are one of nearly 100 cutting-edge projects that will benefit from a 113 million government cash input.

Science Minister Amanda Soloway announced today (Wednesday, 8 September) that 97 of the UK’s most promising science and research leaders will receive 113 million applications. From climate change to chronic diseases.

Dr. Dimitrios Kanoulas of the UK University, backed by the UK’s future science leaders today, is leading the RoboHike project, enabling autonomous quadruped robots to navigate difficult terrain, including construction and agriculture, as well as in the field. of natural disasters. This enables fast, powerful and reliable navigation in situations where timely service and emergency assistance must be provided.

Another project, led by Dr. Yujiang Wang of Newcastle University, will use long-term brain recordings coupled with wearable environmental sensors to capture and analyze fluctuations in epileptic seizures. Its goal is to better understand how seizure activity and severity vary on a case-by-case basis, and to enable the Wangs team to develop future treatments that can predict and reduce the severity of upcoming seizures for individual patients.

Delivered through the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) flagship Future Leaders Fellowships initiative, which aims to advance the careers of the next generation of world-class UK scientists, this investment will enable researchers at universities and corporations to fund and cost essential equipment. You can expedite your research by paying Researcher Salary.

Science Minister Amanda Soloway said:

We put science and innovation at the center of our efforts to better recover from the pandemic, empowering future science leaders to drive groundbreaking research that can improve our lives and boost the UK economy.

Supported by 113 million people, Future Leaders Fellowships help secure the UK’s position as a global science superpower while giving the most creative scientists and researchers across the UK the tools to develop innovations and bring them to market quickly. This will be

UKRI CEO Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said:

UKRI is excited to support the next generation of research and innovation leaders through its Future Leaders Fellowship program.

Announced today, the new Fellows will have the support and freedom they need to pursue research and innovative ideas, providing new knowledge and understanding, and addressing the greatest challenges of our time.

The government has put more than 900 million pieces into the Future Leader Fellowship initiative over three years. The projects supported today will be an important part of the government’s ambition to solidify the UK’s position as a global leader in science, research and innovation, as announced in July’s publication of the Innovation Strategy.

Today’s funding forms part of the government’s commitment to increase public spending on research and development (R&D) to 22 billion between 2024 and 2025, allowing the UK to account for 2.4% of GDP spent on R&D in the UK economy as a whole by 2027. on the orbit to reach .

another project announcement

Below are some of the other projects announced today.

University of Glasgow

Dr. Emily Draper of the University of Glasgow will lead a project to develop organic materials to replace environmentally harmful and expensive metals in everyday smart devices such as tablets and smartphones. Today, new environmentally friendly materials are often stumbled upon and found uses. Dr. Drapers research aims to create predictive models that allow organic materials to be developed for their intended purpose.

Elasmogen Co., Ltd.

Dr. Obinna Ubah of Elasmogen Ltd will lead a project to provide a new type of therapy that overcomes the limitations of conventional antibody therapies currently used to treat autoimmune diseases such as arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

Unlike antibody therapy, the new drugs developed by Dr. Ubah can be used to treat more than one disease, do not require injections, and do not trigger an immune response on their own. This means that it can be used for much longer than antibody therapy to treat serious autoimmune diseases.

University of Bristol

Dr. James Byrne of the University of Bristol aims to understand how iron-bearing minerals found in the ground can act like natural batteries (biogeographic cells). The Dr. Byrnes project will investigate how bacteria use these batteries to generate and store energy. We hope this work will help address the challenges of today’s energy storage needs and build a more sustainable future.

Liverpool University

Dr Joshua Dean of the University of Liverpool is leading a project that studies how to measure and map the origin of methane emissions using urban waterways such as canals and rivers.

Methane is a greenhouse gas 86 times more powerful than CO2, and more than half of methane emissions come from human activities. Part of the study will be mapping how city waterways deliver methane into the atmosphere, for example via leaking gas pipes.

Note to editors

Operated by UK Research and Innovation, Future Leaders Fellowships help UK universities and businesses from all backgrounds recruit, develop and retain the world’s best researchers and innovators. They can support up to 1.5 million people to support future research and innovation leaders and keep the UK on the cutting edge of innovation.

Each fellowship lasts from 4 to 7 years. Winners will receive between $400,000 and $1.5 million each over the first four years.

