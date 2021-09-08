Afghan convicted of rape in US was able to catch evacuation flight from Afghanistan





One of the tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who managed to escape Afghanistan thanks to the airlift carried out by the United States and its allies was a 47-year-old man named Ghader Heydari, a convicted felon who had previously been deported from we

Heydari was arrested on August 27 shortly after arriving via Germany at Washington Dulles International Airport after taking an evacuation flight from Kabul, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson. . The Washington Times first reported on his detention.

In 2010, Heydari was convicted of rape in Idaho and sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was first deported from the United States to Afghanistan in 2017, where he remained until last month.

After landing at Dulles Airport on August 26, 2021, Heydari was reported during screening by immigration officials and placed in the custody of ICE. A day later, he was then transported to the Caroline Detention Center in Bowling Green, Virginia, about two hours south of Dulles Airport.

The Caroline Detention Center is one of some 200 facilities that ICE can use to hold inmates. It is not a maximum security facility, but like all ICE facilities, it can accommodate high risk inmates. According to an ICE official, Heydari will remain in ICE custody pending immigration procedures.

It is not known where it will be sent if it is returned from the United States for the second time. The ICE halted deportation flights to Afghanistan at the end of 2020.

U.S. officials say Heydari’s arrest shows the system is working, but they haven’t answered questions about why Heydari was not reported while still in Afghanistan or why his background was not ‘were not discovered while at the transit point in Germany.

According to Bob Fenton, DHS senior coordinator for resettlement efforts, evacuees are screened against several government watch lists and vetted by the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the State Department, the National Center for Counterterrorism and Intelligence Partners.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday that although some Afghans have been reported on terrorism watch lists in transit countries, they will not be allowed into the United States pending receipt of ‘further investigation. “Our policy is not to board flights to the United States until they have been cleared,” Mayorkas said.

CBS News has contacted DHS for more information on Heydari’s screening.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed to this report.

