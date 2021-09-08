Leylah Fernandez, one day after turning 19, towers over Elina Svitolina to advance to US Open semifinals





NEW YORK – With no players from the United States to sign at the US Open, fans adopt a northern neighbor to treat as one of their own: Leylah Fernandez, an unranked Canadian teenager with an exciting game and of enthusiasm to match.

A day after turning 19, Fernandez reached her first Grand Slam semi-final – and became the youngest player to come this far in the girls’ squad at Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova in 2005 – adding a 6-3 , 3-6, 7-6 (5) win over No.5 Elina Svitolina on Tuesday in previous wins over former US Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.

“I obviously have no idea how I’m feeling right now,” said Fernandez, a southpaw with quick baseline reflexes who is ranked 73rd and only competing in the seventh major in her fledgling career. “I was so nervous. I was trying to do what my coach told me to do.”

This coach is his father, who is not in New York; he has stayed at home and offers advice in daily telephone conversations. It certainly helps, as does the strong support she received from the spectators, who stood up and cheered whenever Fernandez raised a fist above her head or twisted both arms after winning a point. key at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Thanks to you I was able to make it through today,” she told the crowd after edging out Svitolina, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist whose two Grand Slam semi-finals include the US Open 2019.

1 Linked

Fernandez’s fitness trainer, who was jumping and screaming, pointing fingers or shaking his fists, didn’t need encouragement to get up from his seat. Svitolina’s husband, two-time major semifinalist Gael Monfils, offered similar support from Ashe’s other host box.

It was a touch-and-go down the home stretch – even after Fernandez caught the first set, and even after she led 5-2 in the third. One way she held a clear advantage: on points that lasted more than eight shots, Fernandez won 26, Svitolina 16.

Five times Fernandez was two points away from victory but failed to collect the next point. Finally, at 5 in the tiebreaker, she moved to match point when she hit a downstream pass shot that passed Svitolina with a rebound off the net.

Fernandez raised both palms, as if to say, “Sorry for the luck,” while Svitolina put a hand over her mouth in dismay.

Svitolina’s setback contributed to his late failure, and when a comeback from that side landed long, it was over. Fernandez fell to her knees at the baseline and covered her face; Svitolina rounded the net to approach Fernandez for a hug.

The next step in this magical race for Fernandez will come yet another test against a higher ranked and more experienced player on the biggest stages of the sport: Aryna Sabalenka. No.2 seed Sabalenka matched her best result in a Grand Slam tournament by reaching the semi-finals via a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova, seeded no. ° 8.

Sabalenka admitted to having had confidence issues in bigger tournaments earlier in her career, saying she worked with a psychologist to deal with those fears. It seems to be working, as Sabalenka made her first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon and will try to go further in New York.

