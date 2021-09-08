UK’s green housing plan denounced as poorly planned and hasty





UK Politics and Policy Updates

The British government’s plan, designed to begin decarbonizing homes, was poorly planned and hastily failed to achieve its purpose, parliamentary spending watchers have found.

In a goddamn analysis of the Green Homes Grant released on Wednesday, the National Audit Office said the plan was “delivered on an overly ambitious schedule and has not been implemented to an acceptable standard.”

The failed £1.5 billion initiative has been claimed as a key step in the government’s plan to reach net zero by 2050 and as a way to revitalize the economy after the coronavirus crisis.

The Green Homes Grant is expected to make 600,000 households more energy efficient, install low-carbon heating and support up to 82,500 jobs.

However, due to problems from the time of its launch in September 2020, it was abruptly discontinued in March. The government estimated that it supported about 47,500 households and created a total of 5,600 jobs.

“The goal of achieving immediate economic stimulus through the Green Home Grant Voucher was meant to be rushed,” said Gareth Davis, president of NAO. This means that the climate benefits of the plan have been “significantly reduced,” he added, adding that “it is important for future plans to learn from this experience.”

Buildings account for about a fifth of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions and represent sectors of the economy that are particularly difficult to decarbonise. The NAO has urged the government to develop a long-term decarbonization plan, and ministers have yet to announce a long-delayed strategy to make the UK’s housing stock greener.

The report also called for the NAO to simplify the management of future plans after finding that many homeowners were struggling to use the plan because it was overly complex. The issuance of the voucher that paid for the work was often delayed. Of the 169,012 applications, 51% were rejected or withdrawn.

The Ministry of Finance has given the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy only 12 weeks to design and launch this plan. That’s because when the department was busy procuring the coronavirus vaccine and handling Brexit, officials wanted it to match the expected shutdown. The NAO has announced its COVID-19 vacation plans.

BEIS and the Treasury Department acknowledged that this period was “high-risk,” but did it because there was a need to revitalize the economy, the report said. They said, “None of the companies that bid on the grant management contract thought it would be possible to fully implement the grant management contract,” they said. [the system]“At the suggested time.

The BEIS Treasurer approved the plan despite the department’s investment committee rejecting the business case stating that the system was not fully developed and that spending £1.5 billion over six months might not be feasible.

The NAO said that those who applied in September 2020 waited an average of 138 days to receive their vouchers, and the system the department had expected “was not in place until the plan was over”.

After discovering that the industry did not understand the challenges the industry would face, such as a shortage of qualified installers, the NAO recommended that the government “appropriately engage with the supplier market for future decarbonization initiatives”. The installer was consulted only after the presentation of the plan.

Watchdog expects the government to pay a total of £314 million in subsidies under existing plans, of which £50.5 million is expected to be spent on administration and administration, equivalent to over £1,000 per application.

Meg Hillier, Chairman of the Commons Public Accounting Board, said, “The Green Home subsidy scheme is set to fail due to overly complex designs and undeliverable schedules with little consideration for the needs of suppliers and homeowners.

The government said the plan was “designed as a short-term stimulus package and was provided during the current pandemic” and “will work to move further and faster.”

