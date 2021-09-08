Injury, discipline and COVID disrupt United States in qualifying | national





SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) Two starters are injured, another tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth was sent home as punishment. The star is getting back in shape after a fight with the coronavirus.

Less than a week after qualifying for the World Cup started, a lot has gone wrong for the United States, who are back in yet another difficult Central American stadium. The Americans face Honduras on Wednesday night with intense pressure, key absences and a messy discipline issue following disappointing draws against El Salvador and Canada.

“If I’m a fan I’m not happy with two points after two games, I’m not,” US coach Gregg Berhalter told the team hotel on Tuesday night. And I can understand the frustration. This is completely normal. But you have to see the big picture. . It’s a marathon. It’s not a sprint. You don’t qualify in a window. There are five separate windows that you have a chance to qualify for.

Mexico (2-0) leads the North, Central America and Caribbean region final tournament with six points before their game against Panama (1-0-1), which has four. Canada (0-0-1) is third in total goals against Honduras and the United States, with El Salvador further behind, Costa Rica (0-1-1) and Jamaica (0-2) are lagging behind.

I think the squad are ready to respond, said star striker Christian Pulisic. We know we’re a good enough team to face tomorrow and score three points.

If the United States don’t win and have just two or three points in their first three games, it would mark the Americans’ worst start to the final round of qualifying since ending a 40-year absence by reaching the 1990 World Cup.

Even when the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, they followed a 2-1 home loss to Mexico and a 4-0 loss to Costa Rica with a 6-0 home loss to Honduras. The first two losses led to the sacking of Jurgen Klinsmann and his replacement by Bruce Arena.

I can see it’s just memories of the past, memories of the last qualifying round coming back and people saying, oh, were in the same situation, I can completely understand that, Berhalter explained. What I would say is that they are a different group and they were focused on winning. Were focused on getting points. And the point is, we haven’t lost a game in qualifying. Sometimes you have to remind people.

This is not a must-have game, not following the extension of turns 10-14 due to the pandemic. But a failure by the Estadio Olmpico Metropolitano with three points would make the Oct. 7 game against Jamaica in Austin, Texas, close to the basics.

We know we could have done better in our two games, said goaltender Matt Turner. Our mindset has been shaped over the years on how to respond and how we react to adversity.

The United States entered qualifying in 10th place, their highest level since 2006 after the CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup titles. Along with Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Sergio Dest, they qualified for what appeared to be their most talented roster.

But Pulisic missed the opening of the 0-0 draw in El Salvador last Thursday while getting back into shape after COVID, Reyna strained a hamstring in that match and Dest sprained his ankle in the draw. 1-1 Sunday against Canada in Nashville, Tennessee. Pulisic returned for that game but McKennie was dropped for violating team COVID-19 protocols, then was sent back to his Italian club Juventus on Monday by Berhalter.

And No.1 goalie Zack Steffen misses all three qualifiers with back spasms followed by a positive COVID test.

The players were unhappy with their performance on Sunday.

I feel like a tie wasn’t good enough for us, said midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who scored the goal against Canada. We know we can move the ball faster to open up more spaces and involve the players.

63rd Honduras, chasing their fourth World Cup appearance after 1982, 2010 and 2014, will play their home opener after a 1-1 draw in Canada and a 0-0 draw in El Salvador. FIFA and CONCACAF, the regional football governing body, are allowing the use of inferior pitches, leaving US players to say conditions are tough for professionals accustomed to European leagues and Major League Soccer.

The Catrachos changed nine starters for their second game, including their defensive line, so they might have fresher legs.

Since their 3-2 win over Honduras in the 2009 playoffs, the United States have lost 2-1 in 2013 and drawn 1-1 in 2017.

Berhalter and his players had hoped to arrive with six points.

People are like, whoa, why didn’t we win the first two games? Why didn’t we win them 4-0 the first two games? said Berhalter. We said it was going to be difficult. There are going to be a lot of challenges. Unexpected things are going to happen. You’re going to have injuries. You’re not going to perform well in a game. You are not going to end up some chances. That’s what the qualification is going to be. And our job was to hang on because the ultimate goal is after 14 games is to be in the top three.

