Nearly 300% more Covid patients in US hospitals on weekends than a year ago | US News





The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the United States this Labor Day weekend was almost 300% higher than around the same time last year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University . The average number of deaths was more than 86% higher than the same period last year.

The surge in patient numbers comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread in the United States and coincided with a weekend that saw an increase in travel. According to the Transportation Security Administration, more than 3.5 million people traveled across the country on Friday and Saturday for Labor Day, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that unvaccinated people refrain from travel.

Hospitalizations and deaths are a late indicator of the spread of Covid, so the impact of people’s travel this week will not be immediately clear, but the agency continues to advise caution.

We actually explained that people who are fully vaccinated and wearing masks can travel, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said last week. Although given the current state of transmission of the disease, we would say that people need to take these risks into consideration when thinking about traveling, she added.

Last weekend, 1.146 million weekly cases were recorded, up from 287,235 last year. Despite declining cases in some states, including Florida, other states like Idaho are seeing hospitals begin to ration health care amid influxes of patients.

The Idahos state health agency cited a severe shortage of staff and available beds, warning residents that they may not receive the care they would normally expect if they were to be hospitalized. State public health officials also announced on Tuesday that they had activated crisis care standards allowing health care rationing for northern state hospitals due to the overwhelming number of Covid-19 patients. The move allows hospitals to distribute scarce resources such as intensive care unit rooms to patients most likely to survive.

Other states are preparing for similar measures. Hawaii Governor David Ige last week signed an order freeing hospitals and healthcare workers from all responsibility if they were to ration healthcare in the future.

The whole of the United States continues to remain at a high level of community transmission, according to the CDC, as health officials monitor the emerging Mu variant, a strain that the World Health Organization says could potentially escape the immune defenses of vaccinated or previously infected people. .

