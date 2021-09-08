Spain requires arriving American tourists to present “fully vaccinated certificate”





Madrid (CNN) The hold of the Delta variant of Covid-19 over the United States and the world continues to have travel ramifications as the summer travel season draws to a close.

Spain is the latest country to tighten access to its borders.

In a policy change earlier this summer, Spain will only allow tourists from the United States if they are fully vaccinated, the health ministry told CNN on Tuesday.

The new rule went into effect this week.

It says visitors from the United States on “non-essential trips”, such as tourism, must present “a vaccination certificate that the (Spanish) Department of Health recognizes as valid.”

The change affects U.S. citizens and other third-country nationals traveling from the United States to Spain for tourism, the Department of Health told CNN.

Following EU recommendations

The change came after the European Union last week removed the United States from a list of around 20 non-EU countries that are exempt from the “non-essential travel” rule.

The recommendation is non-binding. But EU member Spain adopted the change, saying it was for “public health reasons due to Covid-19”.

The US Embassy in Madrid tweeted about the new rule, saying “American travelers to Spain for non-essential purposes (including tourism) will need to show proof of vaccination.”

Spain has other exemptions for US citizens, such as serving diplomats or others residing in Spain. They can still enter the country simply by showing a negative result of a PCR test or an antigen or certificate of cure from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

But tourists must now come fully vaccinated.

Other recent actions in Europe

American tourists wishing to see Ponte Vecchio, Florence’s famous medieval arch bridge, must now follow Italy’s stricter travel measures to enter.

Getty Images

On September 4, the Netherlands began requiring U.S. visitors to be fully vaccinated, and they still impose a quarantine.

Italy, one of the first European countries to open its borders earlier this year, has also introduced new measures affecting arrivals from all destinations, including the United States. On August 31, he began demanding that all visitors test negative with a PCR or Covid antigen test within 72 hours of travel, whether or not they are vaccinated.

And Sweden has decided not to allow American tourists to visit at all, even if they are fully vaccinated.

CDC warnings

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning travelers from Spain and some of its European neighbors during this Delta variant peak.

The CDC publishes an evolving list of Covid-19 risk travel advisories that ranges from level 1 (“low”) to level 4 (“very high”).

Destinations that fall under the Level 4 “Very High Covid-19” category have recorded more than 500 cases per 100,000 population in the past 28 days, according to CDC criteria. The CDC advises to “avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully immunized before traveling.”

Spain was in the Tier 4 category throughout August and through September. Other popular destinations in Europe also at Level 4 as of September 7 include:

– France– Greece– Ireland– Portugal– United Kingdom.

Top image: Ferrn Street in Barcelona is seen with few locals and tourists on August 29. (Photo by Paco Freire / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

CNN’s Forrest Brown and Barry Neild contributed to this report.

