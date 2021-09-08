UK risks falling further behind in aerospace without flight plans





Aerospace and Defense Updates

The French finance minister made a sharp remark last week about the French aerospace sector. Bruno Le Maire warns that the industry is paying a painful price despite being “rescued” from the worst Covid-19 recession with one of Europe’s largest dedicated national support packages.

Le Maire noted that France’s highly fragmented aerospace supply chain refused to leverage another state-backed initiative, a €1 billion public-private investment fund designed to accelerate consolidation. Building scale is important to “the competitiveness and robustness of the French aerospace industry,” he said.

Launched a year ago, the Ace Aéro Partenaires fund aims to bring together smaller companies from key sectors to create a supplier with the scale and investment capability needed to win work in the next commercial aircraft program. Marwan Lahoud, chairman of Ace Capital, said that there are 80 companies in France in the processing sector alone, with a total turnover of only €1.5 billion.

But finding entrepreneurs willing to sell has been a challenge. As of last week, only seven deals were announced.

Le Maire’s frustration raises questions about whether France was right in taking such an activist approach to support the aerospace industry. In fact, a €7 billion loan to Air France and a generous €15 billion support package that included €1.5 billion over three years to finance the development of a hydrogen-powered airliner may have been partly responsible. This eased the burden on suppliers and went bankrupt less often than expected.

Now that recovery approaches, entrepreneurs don’t like to sell on crisis valuations. This risks leaving many vulnerable to rising cash and investment pressures or unable to invest in the innovations needed for the next-generation jet.

Neither Germany nor the UK have targeted the aerospace manufacturing sector with a French-scale Covid-19 package.

Germany’s support, however, is closer to France’s, with its €7 billion national hydrogen strategy emphasizing aircraft propulsion and hybrid-electric flight as government priorities.

The UK said it had provided £8.5 billion to the sector through general loan schemes and export finance. However, there was no clear industry plan for how the funds were distributed.

So what effect did it have? Early signs suggest that the UK may want to reconsider its agnostic approach. This is especially true as the industry begins pivoting towards new technologies such as sustainable aviation fuel, electricity and hydrogen-powered aviation.

According to figures posted by the National Trade Organization, Germany almost stole the UK in terms of civilian and military aerospace revenues in 2020. The sector experienced a 25% decline in revenue compared to a 27% decline recorded by the British Aerospace sector. Senior management admits that Germany has been dominating the UK for several years and it is only a matter of time before it gets more market share.

In France, the rate of decline is greater than in the UK, but total imports are still quite high.

It is true that the UK is penalized by Rolls-Royce’s focus on the large engine market, which is in a serious downturn.

However, the UK will invest less in the future compared to France and Germany. According to the trade organization ADS, pre-COVID-19 R&D funding in the UK in 2019 accounted for 5% of annual revenues, compared to 11% in France and 8% in Germany.

To make matters worse, the British government stopped funding a new project at the Aerospace Technology Institute, established in 2014, to prove British aerospace of the future.

The UK has made a bold statement about its ambitions to become a leader in zero-emission aviation. However, according to ADS, less than £100m was invested, while France and Germany invested in the billions.

Meanwhile, major UK supply chain companies like Meggitt, Senior and Ultra have all faced offshore tenders as France provides long-term capital to build a stronger supply chain.

The aerospace industry can be largely indifferent to ownership if its suppliers are competitive. But in the next crisis, these deals could affect where research is conducted and new technologies are developed.

Eighteen months later, the pandemic has done more than expose the UK aerospace sector’s eroding market share. This exposed the lack of a clear and coherent strategy to guide the country’s aerospace ambitions in the post-coronavirus world. In the absence of consistency, it is unlikely that foreign buyers of British aerospace suppliers will be committed to the UK. And without a long-term strategy, the risk of the UK being far behind is very high.

