US reaches 75% of adults with at least 1 dose of vaccine





WASHINGTON Three-quarters of American adults received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, according to the White House, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

But with continuing increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the delta variant of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden is planning a speech on Thursday to outline a six-pronged strategy to bring the pandemic under control, said press secretary Jen Psaki. .

The United States has reached 70% of adults with at least one dose in early August, four weeks after Bidens’ July 4 target for achievement. Despite the wide availability of free shots, the reluctance of many Americans, especially political conservatives, has left the United States well behind many other countries in vaccinating their populations.

A range of factors are now driving the vaccinations, including the Delta epidemic and broader employer mandates, which increased after the Food and Drug Administration approved full approval of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech shot on last month.

Psaki downplayed expectations for any fresh or expanded vaccine mandate in Bidens’ speech, and said the federal government did not believe it had the power to demand vaccines nationally.

The US response to the pandemic remains a patchwork and political battleground, with some prominent Republican governors downplaying the importance of vaccines and blocking public health measures such as mask warrants.

Cases have skyrocketed throughout the summer in the United States, with the country setting a record for new cases on August 27, surpassing last winter’s highs. Hospitalizations and deaths have also increased, including 3,911 deaths reported last Thursday, the most in a day since January.

As the Bidens administration is pushing for vaccines in the arms of the unvaccinated, it is also preparing to launch a booster program for those who have already been vaccinated. The administration plans to authorize third doses of Pfizers from September 20 for anyone who has received their second dose at least eight months previously.

The administration announced its recall plan in August based on indications that the immunity conferred by two injections may wane over time and is not as effective against delta data as some health experts outside. of the government find it inconclusive.

Pfizer goes further than its competitors in obtaining regulatory approval for booster injections. Moderna Inc. submitted data to regulators last week, but the FDA has requested more information on a full-dose booster, rather than the half-dose offered by the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Anthony Fauci, Biden’s medical adviser and longtime U.S. health official, told CNN on Sunday that it was likely Pfizer boosters will start on September 20 with Moderna boosters after a few weeks later. The administration said it plans to distribute around 100 million reminders this fall.

It is not yet clear which booster shots will be given, or when, to those who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is based on different technology than the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Invalid username / password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

” Previous

Texas Governor Signs Restrictive Republican Voting Bill

Next ”

In New Jersey, New York Biden calls climate change “everyone’s crisis”. This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

Related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/09/07/u-s-reaches-75-of-adults-with-at-least-1-vaccine-dose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos