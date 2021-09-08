United States: Advancing the Human Right to Safe and Affordable Water





(Washington, DC) The United States Congress should support programs that ensure everyone in the United States has access to clean, affordable water, Human Rights Watch said in a video released today. To advance this crucial goal, the US government should recognize that access to clean water is a basic human right.

The Human Rights Watch video, which features members of the Water Equity and Climate Resilience Caucus Susana De Anda of the Community Water Center, Monica Lewis-Patrick of We the People Detroit and Janene Yazzie of Sixth World Solutions, says Congress should take action. measures to guarantee universal access to drinking water and sanitation. Congress should ensure that the infrastructure and budget reconciliation bill currently under negotiation includes sufficient funding for an equity-focused water assistance program.

Many people in the United States take it for granted that they can turn on the tap and have clean water, but it is a human right that is beyond the reach of millions of American households, said Amanda Klasing, director associate in women’s rights and specialist in water and sanitation rights. to Human Rights Watch. With aging infrastructure, climate change and a global pandemic, Congress should ensure that the most severely affected households and communities have the resources they urgently need.

A lack of federal investment and a focus on equity and non-discrimination has exacerbated uneven and unsanitary water conditions for many American households, disproportionately affecting low-income people, blacks, Indigenous people and people of color. Additionally, a widespread lack of access to information makes it difficult for communities to monitor water and sanitation rights violations or successfully advocate with local, state or federal governments for local solutions. rights-based.

Despite a growing and predictable water affordability crisis in the United States, the federal government has refused to recognize an obligation under international human rights law to ensure safe drinking water and l sanitation. In 2019, a United States representative to the United Nations, when considering a resolution on the right to water, said: We disagree with any assertion that the right to safe drinking water and to sanitation is inextricably linked or essential to the enjoyment of other human rights, such as the right to life. International human rights organizations, at the behest of local activists, have feared for years that the United States is failing in its obligations to guarantee the rights to water and sanitation.

There are no federal mandates or data from the federal government regarding the affordability of water. However, the affordability of water is fundamental for the realization of the human right to water, which enables everyone, without discrimination, to have access to sufficient, safe, acceptable, physically accessible and affordable water for use. personal and domestic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the urgent need for rights-based, community-driven water and wastewater investments that, for years, lacked access to sufficient, safe and affordable water , Human Rights Watch said. With further reductions in the quantity and quality of water due to climate change, water and sanitation services are increasingly expensive for many households and communities across the United States.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, health and human rights advocates have increasingly called on the US government to recognize the human right to water and end the practice of local government and utilities to shut off water services to households unable to pay. . Congress, in two of its Covid-19-related relief programs, has allocated more than $ 1 billion to establish and fund the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) to provide assistance to low-income households with water and wastewater bills. It is not a permanent program and the program has been criticized for its discriminatory participation criteria.

Various resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Human Rights Council affirm that the right to drinking water derives from the right to an adequate standard of living. The United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, in its general comment on the right to water, noted that an essential aspect of the right to water is that water is necessary for personal or domestic must be safe. The committee also stated that violations of the obligation to respect the right to water can occur when insufficient spending or misallocation of public resources results in the non-enjoyment of the right to health by individuals or groups. .

Congress should take advantage of the current negotiations on the budget and the infrastructure bill to advance key provisions of a human right to water, including by funding a permanent program that goes beyond aid to water. emergency for water bills and aims to ensure long-term accessibility of water for all, especially the most affected communities, Human Rights Watch said. It should also include reports on the extent of the water affordability crisis, including data on water cuts in the country for inability to pay and the racially discriminatory impact of the crisis.

By negotiating trillions of dollars in infrastructure investments, Congress should at a minimum make significant investments in water accessibility programs that elevate and empower the most affected communities toward universal access to water. water, Klasing said. Nothing less is just another human rights failure with a high price tag.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2021/09/08/us-advance-human-right-safe-affordable-water The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos