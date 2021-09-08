US embarrassed by Afghan private sector evacuations





Washington (AFP)

President Joe Biden has vowed to do everything in his power to rescue Americans stranded in Afghanistan fearing violent Taliban retaliation following the US military withdrawal.

But limited resources and reduced political influence have paved the way for evacuation missions led by Republican politicians, former military personnel, and private organizations that risk embarrassing the White House.

The United States has successfully airlifted more than 120,000 US, Afghan and foreign citizens since the Taliban’s lightning strike on August 15, but hundreds have been left behind.

A sign of the pitfalls to come, the government was accused on Tuesday of wrongly attributing to itself, or even actively obstructing, the first American exit mission since the completion of the withdrawal at the end of August.

Republican Congressmen Markwayne Mullin and Ronny Jackson looked down on the government after helping organize the evacuation of a Texas woman and her three children on Monday.

“The State Department … actually told the country’s embassy not to help us in any way,” Mullin told CNN.

The Oklahoma representative said the mission began two weeks ago when he and Jackson were contacted about the woman, named Mariam, and tried to get the family on one of the last flights to the departure from Kabul.

But he said the team faced “all kinds of pushbacks” from the State Department and found themselves stranded at Kabul airport.

“And even though we’ve had her at the door a few times, we’ve phoned the State Department over the past two weeks to try to get her out and they haven’t even opened the door for us,” Mullin said.

– “Absolutely a lie” –

The team then attempted to board the family on a private charter flight from the northern town of Mazar-i-Sharif, but the planes were never allowed to leave.

Finally, they were able to travel by land to an unidentified neighboring country so as not to jeopardize future rescue missions.

The United States says it provided advice to the group on an overland route and that embassy officials were waiting for them once they crossed the border.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits an Afghan refugee processing center at Al Udeid air base in the Qatari capital Doha Olivier DOULIERY POOL / AFP

A State Department official said the Taliban were aware of the operation and had not intervened.

But Mullin told CNN the team was forced to bribe 20 Taliban checkpoints, paying $ 500 to $ 4,000 per person.

Army veteran and Republican congressional candidate Cory Mills, who was on the ground with the family, told Fox News he was told by the Taliban that “we have no deal, we have no no coordination with the Americans, to get you through “.

Mullin says the group kept the family at the crossing point for 24 hours before the State Department “even knew they were there.”

“They only showed up a few hours … before we got the point across. And so for them to say they made it easy is absolutely a lie.”

Jackson, a retired Navy Rear Admiral and former physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, added in a tweet that the State Department “did nothing for these people for 12 days except that he almost killed them on several occasions “.

– ‘Hostage situation –

Biden argued that the United States could not get anything else from its longest war after holding Al Qaeda responsible for the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago this week.

The president has promised to help evacuate the hundreds of Americans who remained in Afghanistan and who wish to leave.

But he faced growing pressure amid reports that some 600 to 1,300 people – including girls and US citizens – were barred for a week from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif.

Without a military presence since the end of August, the US government has been forced to rely on the goodwill of the Taliban, its sworn enemy, to authorize the evacuations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to deny accusations by Republicans that he had encouraged a “hostage-taking situation” in Mazar-i-Sharif.

Blinken met with Afghan evacuees and US teams who handled them on Tuesday during a visit to Qatar, the transit point for nearly half of those flown in from Afghanistan.

He said on Tuesday that activists had promised that “all US citizens and Afghan citizens with valid travel documents would be allowed to leave.”

He said the United States was looking to address issues with charter flights, including security checks and the lack of identification of some passengers.

