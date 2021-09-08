Afghanistan: At least 400 British-trained Afghan special forces hiding in the Taliban seek British withdrawal | world news





At least 400 British-trained Afghan special forces are hiding in Afghanistan desperately trying to escape to Britain with their lives threatened, a former Afghan interpreter said.

Rafi Hotak, 35, who served with British special forces in Afghanistan and now resides in Birmingham, said he was developing a list of elite commandos seeking help.

He plans to submit the list to the UK government to pressure ministers to act.

“They have served the British government for 20 years and deserve a life free from the fear of being killed,” he said.

Some of the most elite and professional Afghan military groups trained in the special forces of Britain, the United States and other allies are known for their triple digits.

One of them, Commando Forces (CF) 333, is believed to have been created by British Special Forces almost 20 years ago.

Highly skilled troops fought across Afghanistan with British support until British, American and other foreign troops withdrew.

Rafi said they played an important role in operations against terrorist and Taliban targets.

“These special forces were the front line against all terrorist groups,” Rafi told Sky News.

“It is the failure of the British government to leave them behind, the betrayal of these brave soldiers. They deserve dignity and security.”

Image: 2009: British soldiers in training for the Afghan Armed Forces

Rafi himself was forced to flee Afghanistan in 2011 after being threatened by the Taliban for his official service with the British Army and seek asylum in the UK.

A married father of three children, he trained as an accountant and started his own business.

However, after the fall of Kabul, his daily life was pushed aside.

Now Rafi contacts and catalogs contacts in Afghanistan from early morning to late night every day.

He also collected the names of about 200 former interpreters and employees who worked directly in the British military or British diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, who dreamed of a new life in the UK along with 400 Afghan special forces.

The government has created a scheme allowing former employees the right to relocate to the UK. Many people have been rescued through this policy in evacuation flights.

However, many have not yet received a reply to their application, or their application has been rejected or accepted but could not get to the airport.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

‘Complete chaos’: RAF pilots evacuate from Kabul

Rafi said anyone who has served in the British Army, including Afghan special forces personnel, is entitled to travel safely to the UK.

But he is particularly concerned about the Afghan commando in CF 333.

“The Taliban will see them as a threat to their regime in the near future and they will be tracked down and killed,” Rafi said.

“Every message I get is ‘We’re going to be killed, we’re living in hideouts, we’re not in town, we’re not at home,'” he said, recalling contacts with people in the hideout.

“One of the men said, ‘I’ve moved between other relatives and family members’ over the past two weeks.”

Not only do they live in fear of the Taliban, many of them are out of work, making it increasingly difficult to feed their families.

“One of the interpreters sold his bike to get food for his family during those days, so the situation is hopeless,” Rafi said.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

When asked about the plight of those left behind, a Pentagon spokesperson said, “We will do our best to support those who have supported us, and our promise to those who are migrants is timeless. And we will endure.”

“ARAP plan [Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy] Applications remain open and we will continue to apply to those who qualify.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/afghanistan-at-least-400-uk-trained-afghan-special-forces-troops-hiding-from-taliban-and-want-uk-evacuation-12402298 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos