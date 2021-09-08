Bank of England governor says UK economic recovery is slowing | bank of england





Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned that the UK’s economic recovery is slowing due to supply chain disruptions and a shortage of manpower.

Responding to questions from members of the Commons Finance Committee, Bailey said there was evidence that the recovery was leveling off, despite epidemic restrictions eased earlier in the summer.

He said the economic impact of the disease has weakened a lot in recent months, which has helped restore growth. However, this is still within the context of an imbalance in demand for goods and services. At a time when the recovery is now seeing some stabilization, short-term indicators are suggesting that, he said.

The bank governor has suggested that the coronavirus disruption to the global supply chain, which has turned the industry from auto manufacturing to hospitality, has proven more lasting than Threadneedle Street had anticipated earlier this year, as rates of coronavirus infection rise and demand for manufactured goods rise. shipping.

He said there was hope that consumer demand for goods would increasingly divert to services as the pandemic restrictions eased, but so far, it hasn’t happened as expected. He said there is a fundamental story of unbalanced demand that we thought could correct ourselves by now.

Bailey believes that much of the inflationary pressure from the pandemic will eventually dissipate, and prices for global commodities, such as steel, agricultural products and oil, which are currently at high levels, are likely to decline as market prices generally tend to return to their average levels over time. added that there is. We added that we expect the bottleneck to resolve itself.

However, he has expressed concern about the continuing labor shortage, which will outlast material shortages and fuel inflation. Others will say for themselves, but I’m a little more concerned about the continuity of the labor market story, he told the committee.

Economists worry that a shortage of labor and supplies, along with hot demand for goods and services, could fuel continued high inflation as the UK emerges from the epidemic. Threadneedle Street expects inflation to reach 4% this year and then gradually drop to its target interest rate of 2%.

Bailey said the Banks’ rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee will have to raise rates from the current level of 0.1% to combat inflationary pressures over the next two to three years.

He opened the door to the MPC’s decision-making process and said the committee was split evenly 4-4 when the committee evaluated whether economic conditions for increasing borrowing costs had been met at its August meeting.

Bailey said the conditions for a rate hike were met, and Dave Ramsden and Vice Governors Ben Broadbent agreed. Silvana Tenreyro, an outside member of the MPC, said she disagrees.

It comes after another outside MPC member, Michael Saunders, earlier this week said that it may have to raise rates next year.

MPC unanimously voted to keep rates unchanged last month, while Saunders voted unanimously against Banks’ $895 billion quantitative easing bond purchase program.

