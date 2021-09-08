Emma Raducanu becomes first qualifier to reach US Open semi-finals in Open era





NEW YORK – Emma Raducanu came to Flushing Meadows for her second Grand Slam tournament ranked so low she had to go through qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw. She’s only 18, so new to it all, and yet no one has found a way to stop her.

Not even take it off.

Showing the punches and poise of someone much more experienced, Raducanu, 150th ranked, became the first qualifier to advance to the semi-finals of the US Open in the professional age – and, remarkably, the second teenager in two days to secure a place in the final four – knocking out Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

“Having so many young players here so well, it shows how strong the next generation is,” said Great Britain’s Raducanu, who joins 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals. “Everyone is on his path. … It’s my own trip at the end of the day. ”

And what a trick she is doing right now.

Raducanu has won all 16 sets she has played in eight matches in the past 1 week – three in the qualifying rounds and five more in the main draw. She will then face No.4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, a two-time major finalist, or No.17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, semi-finalist at Roland Garros this year, on Thursday for a place in the final. .

The other women’s semi-final will be that of Fernandez, 73rd, against number 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu was ranked outside the top 300 at the end of June when she got the chance to play at Wimbledon thanks to a wild-card invitation. On her Grand Slam debut, she reached the fourth round before stopping during that match as she struggled to breathe.

This tournament allowed the world to begin to familiarize themselves with his crisp, clean style of tennis, managing to attack early in the baseline points without sacrificing precision. In the end against 11th seed Bencic, 2019 US Open semi-finalist, Raducanu had almost twice as many winners as unforced errors, 23-12.

She also showed common sense, especially at the end, when she fell behind love-30 in each of her last two service games before coming out.

At the start, Raducanu was down 3-1.

“His ball speed definitely caught me off guard,” Raducanu said of Bencic, who is hitting hard. “I definitely had to try to adapt.”

This is exactly what she did. Quickly too. From there, Raducanu won five straight matches to win the first set, the first one dropped by Bencic the entire tournament.

Bencic had only been beaten three times in four matches, but Raducanu matched that total and became only the third woman ranked outside the top 100 to advance to the semi-finals of the US Open.

When Bencic double faulted to break and fall behind 3-2 in the second set, she dragged herself, as slowly as possible, to a corner of the pitch to retrieve her towel. When she got to her sideline, she banged her racquet against her gear bag, then dropped and slammed the racquet against the ground.

Raducanu ran to the sideline, to the applause and cheers of the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Much like the previous afternoon, Ashe viewers gave tremendous support to a teenager whose name is not yet well known and who is not yet used to honoring these scenes.

On Tuesday, a day after turning 19 and sharing cupcakes with Raducanu and others in the locker room, Fernandez passed No.5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to become the youngest semi-finalist. in Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

On Wednesday it was Cadet Raducanu’s turn.

