Teenage Afghanistan Fearing Britain’s Deportation of Him Takes His Own Life | Birmingham





A teenage asylum seeker who feared deportation to Afghanistan committed suicide this year in Birmingham, the coroner concluded.

The Guardian has not revealed the name of the 19-year-old boy at the request of the Afghan family.

Birmingham investigations learned that the teenager arrived in England unaccompanied at the age of 13 after seeking asylum to escape persecution in Afghanistan. He was given temporary leave to stay in England until the age of 18, but was in danger of being deported and had to apply for additional asylum with the Ministry of the Interior.

He was worried whether he would be able to stay in England. After turning 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs returned thousands of rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan, including those who arrived as unaccompanied children.

The investigation was told that he had told Stacy Clifford, a personal adviser who helped him transition from childhood to adulthood, that he was concerned about immigration.

Clifford said in the investigation: He was a little upset because he hadn’t heard from his lawyer about the immigration case.

She said he had no motivation to keep himself clean or study at university amid uncertainty about his events.

Investigations also heard that he may have been a victim of modern slavery after it was revealed that he worked in a pizzeria without payment. It commissioned a national agency to investigate and provide assistance to those believed to be victims of modern slavery.

He was found dead in the garden of his accommodation in Birmingham on April 21. He is believed to have died the day before.

Lewis Hunt, chief coroner of Birmingham and Solihull, concluded his death was a suicide.

This case is an example of the problems faced by many young Afghan asylum seekers who arrived in the UK in recent years before the takeover of the Taliban. It is also the suicide of a young teenager who became an unaccompanied refugee in the UK.

In an April survey, 19-year-old Mulubhane Medhane Kfleyosus was informed that he was the fourth person from a friendship group of Eritrean refugees to commit suicide within 16 months of arriving in the UK. All four lived and spent time in Croydon, south London.

Kpleyosus was found dead in Milton Keynes on February 18, 2019. 19-year-old Osman Ahmed Nur was found dead on 10 May 2018 in a communal area of ​​a youth hostel in Camden, North London. Filmon Yemane recently turned 18 on her own in November 2017. Also, 18-year-old Alexander Tekle committed suicide in December, a year after arriving in England hiding behind a refrigerated truck.

Benny Hunter of the Daaro Youth Project, which supports young asylum seekers and refugees, said: The young man was given only temporary leave when he was a minor and committed suicide after being denied refugee protection. The Department of the Interior must be held accountable for the harm its hostile policies inflict on vulnerable people.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs expresses its condolences on the death of the teenage boy and thinks with his family and friends during these difficult times.

