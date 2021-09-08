The new test system has no quick fix for the UK truck driver shortage, the transporter warns.





UK Business and Economy Updates

The transport industry has warned that the government’s plans to disrupt the HGV driving test process will not provide a “quick fix” for the growing shortage of truck drivers that have hit UK supply chains.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps hopes to release details of a faster test system that aims to increase the number of truck drivers to address this crisis as early as Thursday.

The trade agency estimates that the combination of the pandemic and Brexit will result in a shortage of around 90,000 HGV drivers in the UK, resulting in a shortage of some products. As a result, retailers and transporters have had to raise wages, which has led to inflationary pressures in the sector.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has directed ministers to prioritize the issue amid warnings that shortages will get worse as Christmas approaches.

But the government has resisted calls from transporters to waive post-Brexit immigration rules that ban employment of foreign truck drivers to fill the gap.

Instead, the ministers urged the industry to recruit and train more UK-based workers. An official said, “If you give one industry a visa, dozens of other industries will be knocking on the door immediately.”

The shortage is due to a combination of UK-based drivers leaving business during the pandemic and migrant truck drivers returning home. At the same time, testing was suspended to ensure that new drivers were not replaced. This has exacerbated the escape of EU truck drivers from Brexit, which cannot be replaced by new immigration rules.

Ministers are expected to streamline the qualifications required to drive so-called Class C heavy duty trucks and Class C&E heavy duty vehicles in a single test. Currently, those wishing to become truck drivers must apply for a provisional C&E license and obtain a motor vehicle license, a Class C license, or a full C license before passing the exam.

The industry also expects the government to allow another element of testing that demonstrates the ability to perform maneuvers such as reversing without the current requirements for driver’s license examiners.

Road Haulage Industry’s policy director, Duncan Buchanan, welcomed the initiative, but warned that testing changes would not be sufficient to address the current crisis. “Useful, but not a quick fix.”

The new regime could allow up to 3,000 HGV tests per week. But if the acceptance rate is 56%, that change means it would take two years to fill 90,000 truck driver jobs.

The RHA said the only way to address the problem would be to grant a foreign driver employment exemption, allowing them to temporarily replace an estimated 20,000 EU truck drivers who are leaving.

They also want ministers to consider whether changes to the “driver’s license,” which requires existing drivers to be tested every five years, could be changed to reduce industry bureaucracy.

Cold Chain Federation CEO Shane Brennan welcomed the fact that the ministers were moving quickly to implement the change, but how it will operate remains to be seen.

He warned that the UK’s driver’s license authorities are “increasingly dysfunctional” and are struggling with workforce issues and post-COVID-19 test backlogs, and that these changes will require temporary visa amendments.

