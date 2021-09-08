Travel restrictions to the United States in September Masks, quarantine, Covid-19 tests





The travel industry has had a mixed bag of a summer

As a second pandemic summer draws to a close, it’s clear that the global travel industry has found 2021 slightly easier than 2020. That said, analysis of travel bans shows that there are currently just as many in the world than a year ago and it will be a long time before they are gone.

The United States is still witnessing impressive stages, both good and bad:

The New York Times reported that the United States had surpassed 40 million reported cases of Covid-19 since the start of its follow-up; the same number of people as the population of California. As of September 4, there are now an average of more than 1,500 deaths per day for the first time since March, a figure that has quintupled since early August (but well below the peaks observed last winter). While the United States hit the 70% milestone of adults vaccinated in August, the state-by-state table shows that 21 states are still slightly below that figure. West Virginia, Wyoming, Mississippi, and Idaho are the furthest away, at around 60%.

And that means a mixed bag for the trip. Many states are now reinstating some restrictions on public spaces and workforce, and some are implementing statewide mask mandates. Additionally, a handful of states still have statewide travel restrictions. It could be worse, although without a doubt many in the industry were hoping that the US would have lifted its travel ban on EU and UK arrivals by then all eyes are on. now turned to Thanksgiving or worse, Christmas.

Hide mandates

The Telegraph offers a state-by-state guide to hide mandates, which vary wildly across the country. In Washington DC, for example, everyone must wear masks in public places, regardless of their immunization status. At the other extreme, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned some cities / counties from implementing new mask-wearing and virus-fighting measures (some of the busiest places strongly advise people to do so, however).

State-wide travel restrictions for the United States

Only four states have statewide travel restrictions.

Hawaii Passengers 5 Years and Older Should Be Tested to Avoid Isolation

In order to bypass the 10-day quarantine, passengers over 5 years old must have a negative Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) performed at an approved site, either in their hands upon arrival or uploaded to the online health form. This form will give passengers a QR code which can be given to airport controllers upon arrival. Entries fully vaccinated are exempt.

Kansasquarantine in place for some travelers

Kansas has had some of the most specific travel requirements in the United States throughout the pandemic, and it still has travel restrictions in place. As of August 27, a mandatory quarantine is required for anyone who has done any of the following (although the period of self-isolation depends on whether travelers have been tested):

traveled on or after July 29 in Martinique; traveled on or after August 27 in French Polynesia, Georgia (country) or Guadeloupe; traveled August 13-27 in Louisiana; traveled between July 29 and August 27 to the Isle of Man; traveled between July 15 and August 27 in Fiji; attended a mass rally of 500 or more people where individuals would not socially distance themselves (6 feet) or wear masks; and / or been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

If a person falls into these categories, they can take a test outside of a 10-day quarantine by taking a test on day 6 of the quarantine and being released on day 8 when the negative result appears (instead of day 11). .

Kentuckyquarantine recommended for out-of-state arrivals

Kentucky has discouraged out-of-state travel. However, if necessary, travelers should get tested before departure, and again between days 3 and 5 of travel, and then enter a 7-day quarantine upon their return. Fully vaccinated travelers are exempt.

Oregon quarantine for 10 or 7 days

Beginning August 31, Oregon is advising all out-of-state passengers to enter a 10-day or 7-day quarantine with a negative Covid-19 test result. Fully vaccinated travelers are exempt from this notice.

