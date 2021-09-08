UK ministers prepare for catastrophic end to welfare improvement





Universal Credit Update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Universal Credit News.

An internal Whitehall analysis shows that the UK government is preparing for the “fatal” impact of ending temporary increases to key welfare benefits next month.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a £20 per share increase on universal credit was introduced. Additional funding of £6 billion per year ends on 6 October.

Colleagues said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opposes a permanent increase in the welfare bill. Some Conservative lawmakers, including six former Conservative party pension and pension secretaries, have opposed ending the rise.

A well-placed Whitehall official said the government’s own analysis highlighted the profound impact of undoing change. “The internal modeling that ends the UC rise is fatal. Homelessness and poverty will increase, and food bank access will skyrocket. It could be a real disaster of the fall.”

A minister has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the political backlash against universal credit, claimed by six million people, will be more serious than the debate over social welfare.

“There is no doubt that this will seriously affect thousands of people, and my colleagues are really worried. I think it will certainly overshadow social welfare as a political matter. It’s not just Red Wall MPs who are afraid of a big public backlash.”

Former Conservative leader and Labor and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith urged the government to extend the improvement. “Especially for the next year and a half. Right now, I don’t know how things will turn out when the leave plan ends. There is a lot of anxiety about this.”

The government vacation plan ends on September 30th.

Another senior Conservative party official said: “We have to get ahead of that. The labor community will expose the fact that we are hurting the poorest people in society.”

A ministerial source said the cat “has no chance” to be made permanent. But a Treasury insider has suggested that tight spending ranges, coupled with the potential for increased public finances, could give the prime minister “space to do something with universal credit.” Officials are said to be considering ways to ease the rate of pay cuts for incumbents.

The Department of Labor and Pensions said the additional amount would not be extended. “The rise to universal credit has always been temporary. It was designed and did so to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the most difficult stages of the pandemic.”

Labor is expected to hold a parliamentary debate on universal credit next Wednesday, with many Conservative MPs expected to voice concerns.

Vikki Waterman, a single mother: “A lot of people don’t know that their income is going to go down.” © Parliamentlive.tv

Shadow Labor and Pensions Minister Jonathan Reynolds said many people are still unaware that the hike will be withdrawn.

Some constituencies benefit from large numbers of people. Reynolds cited Peterborough as the 18,000 Conservative seat that relies on universal credit.

“This means that 500,000 people will be driven into poverty and the country will be less resilient and able to respond to the difficult times ahead,” Reynolds said.

Another single mother, Gemma Widdowfield: “You’re going to be in debt again using your credit card.” © Parliamentlive.tv

On Wednesday, the Work and Pension Choice Board gathered evidence from single parents who warned that these improvements will allow them to pay their bills and that many are unaware that they will lose an additional £86 a month.

“It’s not clear enough, it’s not big enough. It’s more like a whisper.” said Vikki Waterman, a single mother who runs an effective childcare campaign with the charity Save Children. “Many people are unaware that their income will be taken away soon.”

Another single mother, Gemma Widdowfield, told MPs that she was “managing” with an additional £86. “If you don’t have £86 at the end of the month, you’ll use your credit card and go into debt,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ea096afa-7747-4763-811f-46e79dd41990 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos