Pretty Patel Sends Ships Carrying Immigrants Back to England Across Channels | UK News





Priti Patel is preparing to send small boats laden with migrants into the strait, despite warnings from French authorities that life could be endangered.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that border guard personnel were being trained to use turning tactics at sea according to a plan developed over two years.

It would allow British officers to return small boats to French waters. It’s unclear whether the proposal will include sending migrants back to the French coast.

This proposal has already been rejected by the French government. A letter released on Wednesday showed it could not be accepted by Interior Secretary Grald Darmanin on the grounds that protecting life at sea takes precedence over considerations of nationality, status and migration policy.

He warned Britain that the use of such tactics risks negatively affecting cooperation.

The British Interior Ministry said the tactic would be used with the intention of moving migrant vessels back to France from British waters.

The weather-dependent training will end this month, using practical, safe and ready-to-deploy tactics.

The border guard informed ministers that tactics developed in consultation with maritime experts could only be deployed if deemed safe.

The Interior Department said in a statement that Patel became the first Home Secretary to work with Acting Attorney General Michael Ellis and professional QC to establish a legal foundation for naval tactics.

In a letter released after bilateral talks broke down on Wednesday, Darmanin made it clear to Patel that the proposal would damage bilateral relations.

France’s position on maritime intervention remains unchanged. The protection of life at sea takes precedence over considerations of nationality, status and migration policies as it strictly respects international maritime law on search and rescue at sea. With respect to traffic and conditions across the strait, France has no solution other than intervening most often in accordance with provisions of international law governing maritime search and rescue.

Use of maritime refoulements [the practice of sending back asylum seekers] He wrote that there is a risk of negatively affecting our cooperation in French territorial waters.

Conservative lawmakers have urged the interior minister to return all migrants illegally boating in violation of international law directly to France.

According to the Darmanin letter, French authorities have agreed to double the number of personnel deployed along the coast of the strait with Britain and have been offered to use British aircraft to monitor the coast.

Darmanin also rejected British proposals to form a unitary force to prevent smugglers from using boats.

Coordination between our troops on the shoreline is good and effective, according to the team itself. There is no need to create new structures with a single joint command center for the military, as you suggested.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said 785 people crossed the strait in small boats on Monday, less than the total daily migrants of 828 last month.

A record 13,500 migrants have crossed the strait this year in small boats, including 1,000 in the past two days. When 742 arrived in England, 200 were blocked from crossing by the French on Monday.

Rep. Pierre-Henri Dumont of Calais, France, said earlier this week that the overturning is a blatant violation of human rights laws and an insult to the dignity of those seeking asylum.

It is unacceptable in modern society to not give children the opportunity to be protected. We are talking about human rights and dignity.

This proposal breaks the UN Geneva Conventions, which give everyone the right to seek asylum in any country.

The UK has left the EU, but the UK has not left the international community and the UN, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/09/priti-patel-to-send-boats-carrying-migrants-to-uk-back-across-channel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos