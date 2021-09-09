US crosses South China Sea days after China institutes new maritime identification rules





The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed within 12 miles of Mischief Reef, part of the Spratly Islands on which the Chinese have built military installations.

“Under international law as reflected in the Convention on the Law of the Sea, items such as Mischief Reef which are submerged at high tide in their natural state are not entitled to a territorial sea,” reads -on in a declaration of the 7th Fleet after the operation of freedom of navigation. . “The reclamation efforts of land, facilities and structures built on Mischief Reef do not change this characterization under international law.”

The passage near Mischief Reef comes days after China imposed new maritime identification rules on its territorial waters, including its claims over much of the South China Sea. On September 1, China instituted a new rule that requires many ships to identify their names, call signs, current positions, next ports of call and estimated times of arrival with Chinese authorities when entering the ships. territorial waters of the country.

When the USS Benfold passed near the Spratly Islands without complying with the new rule, China accused the United States of entering its waters “illegally”, claiming it had driven the ship out.

“On September 8, the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold illegally burst into the waters adjacent to the Mischief Reef of the Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government,” the air force colonel said in a statement. Tian Junli, South China Theater Command spokesperson. declaration. “The Air Force carried out follow-up surveillance and issued a warning to chase him away.”

“The activity seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” the statement said, adding that it is “rock-solid evidence” that highlights “the hegemony and militarization of the United States. in the South China Sea “.

The US 7th Fleet rejected the Chinese statement later Wednesday, calling it “false.” The 7th Fleet said it was the “latest in a long series of [People’s Republic of China] actions to distort the lawful US maritime operations and to assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims “in the South China Sea.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has repeatedly said China is the stimulus challenge for the US military as the Pentagon shifts from fighting Middle Eastern wars to threatening growing assertiveness. China in the Pacific. Austin’s first international trip as secretary was to Southeast Asia, where he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met their counterparts. At the end of July, Austin declared that “China’s claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea has no basis in international law.”

Highlighting the United States’ efforts to challenge China’s claims to international waters, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group also operates in the South China Sea. The strike group is conducting maritime security operations, strike exercises and other types of training, the Navy said on Wednesday.

“The freedom of all nations to navigate international waters is important, and particularly vital in the South China Sea, where nearly a third of the world’s maritime trade passes every year,” said Rear Admiral Dan Martin, Commander of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike. Group.

The argument over the US presence in the disputed sea spread to Twitter, where state-run Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said, “I hope when the Chinese warships will cross the Caribbean Sea or arrive near Hawaii and Guam. one day the United States will meet the same standard of freedom of navigation. That day will come soon. “

The Naval CIO responded by saying, “The @USNavy has maintained freedom of navigation standards longer than the PLA Navy has existed.” The Navy then tweeted links to articles in recent years about Chinese military ships passing near Guam and Hawaii.

