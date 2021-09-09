New One Million Fund to Help Religious Organizations Support Their Communities





The New Deal will help strengthen the links between faith groups and governments as we work together to rebuild for the better. Faith-based organizations may bid for a share of the fund. Funding will support projects focused on loneliness, debt advice and employability.

A new deal between religious groups and the government was signed today (September 9, 2021) to leverage efforts to help communities during lockdown thanks to a new 1 million fund.

From delivering food to front-line workers and vulnerable members of society, to supporting the lonely or isolated, and helping deliver important information to those who need it most, faith groups have been instrumental in supporting communities throughout the pandemic.

Faith groups can now apply for a portion of the One Million Faith New Deal Pilot Fund for projects that provide innovative solutions to issues such as food poverty and mental health issues.

Projects that combat loneliness and isolation, provide debt advice, and help people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic return to work will benefit from a new pilot.

Faith groups use their trusted position at the heart of the communities they serve to quickly overcome challenges through innovation and leverage an already well-established network of volunteers.

The funded project builds on this good work to strengthen relationships between public institutions and faith groups by supporting faith-based initiatives to address social issues and promote COVID-19 recovery.

Faith Minister Stephen Greenhalgh said:

Over the past 18 months, I have witnessed firsthand what outstanding faith groups are doing to serve their communities.

Their important work is to help the most vulnerable members of society during the pandemic with critical support and services.

This new fund uses a wealth of experience and energy for the benefit of all.

The Faith New Deal pilot fund is in response to the Danny Krugers report for government, Leveling up our community: a new social contract on the proposal and the National Congress Group report on Faith and Society, Maintaining Faith Partnerships Between Faith Groups. and local authorities during and after the pandemic. Both offer innovative solutions to complex problems and demonstrate the ability of faith groups to make valuable contributions to all parts of society.

These funds will be open to faith-based organizations to provide projects to provide community-wide services that are open to all local residents. Additionally, the funded project aims to have a positive impact on fostering good relationships between people of faith and people of other religions or non-religions within the community.

See the Faith New Deal Pilot Fund Guide for details.

