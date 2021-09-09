Texas leads the US in disbursing over 50% rent relief, but hurdles remain





For tenants and struggling Texas landlords amid the ongoing pandemic, rent relief cannot come quickly enough. And the state has now disbursed more than half of its available funds to residents of nearly every county in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The state agency paid out $ 755 million of its $ 1.3 billion rent assistance this week, benefiting more than 124,000 households. About $ 40 million in funds have also been approved and are in the process of being disbursed to applicants.

The Texas Rent Relief program overcame major hurdles, and our massive efforts to reach all Texans were successful, reaching 92% of Texas counties with relief funds, TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson said in a statement. We have also partnered with other statewide agencies and organizations, such as the Texas Apartment Association and the Public Utilities Commission, to share information about available support and outreach resources to ensure that those most at risk of eviction or disconnection from public services get the help they need.

About half of the overall funding remains to be distributed, and TDHCA said the biggest delay in getting funds to tenants in need is the lack of documents required by federal rules. A third of the applications currently under review lack some form of applicant documentation, according to the agency.

The housing agency stepped up its program in the first half of this year after the February winter storm in Texas and issues with contractors caused initial confusion and technical issues for tenants and landlords. Since mid-May, it has seen a 650% increase in funds disbursed. TDHCA used more than 1,700 employees during this time to process requests.

In North Texas, a number of organizations distribute millions of rental aid at the city and county level. Some assistance programs will cover overdue rents and utility bills as well as some future bills.

The United States Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on evictions last month, putting hundreds of thousands of tenants at risk of losing their homes.

Over 170,000 Dallas-Fort Worth households are behind on rent or mortgage payments, and 35% of those households say eviction or foreclosure is very likely or somewhat likely in the next two months. according to data from the US Census Bureau’s second-half survey. August.

Texas housing advocates and legal experts expect a flood of eviction requests in the coming months as landlords are once again able to remove tenants from rental housing. As rents hit record highs and the benefits of the pandemic era expire, shifting evictions could have a disproportionate impact on Dallas’ black and Latino neighborhoods, experts said.

The TDHCA has said it is prioritizing applications from tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction. Already, 12,700 candidates have had their evictions hijacked through the program, according to the agency.

Just under 30% of all federal emergency rent assistance funds have gone to U.S. households, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The organization has tracked 495 rental assistance programs across the country, overseeing the distribution of $ 25 billion in pandemic-related financing.

