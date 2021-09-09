UK transport minister urges UK to switch to electric vehicles





The UK Transport Minister is encouraging drivers to use electric vehicles on World EV Day as the government-funded app shows the cost benefits of switching to the new app and helping UK drivers determine which electric vehicle is best for their lifestyle. Recommended. Accelerating the transition could create 40,000 jobs in the UK by 2030, so installing EV charging stations

A new government-funded app, announced today (September 9, 2021) by the U.S. Department of Transportation, enables drivers across the country to explore how to switch to electric vehicles on World EV Day. As the UK prepares to host the COP26 climate summit in November, the government is working with industry to provide drivers with the tools and practical advice they need to drive electric vehicles.

Backed by 2.7 million UK Space Agency funds, a free app called EV8 Switch launches today. It calculates how much money UK drivers can save by switching to EVs compared to their current gasoline or diesel vehicles, plus details on reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) and improving air quality.

Drivers can also find out which electric vehicle is best for them based on their current vehicle and how switching to electricity fits their current lifestyle. People with the app can also see how close the nearest charging station is and which journeys can be completed without the need to recharge the route.

The UK’s zero-emission car market is accelerating rapidly as more models enter the market and 1 in 7 cars sold this year are equipped with a plug.

The government is also helping drivers across the country by expanding 50 million government funds to install electric vehicle charging stations.

The move will see small businesses like B&Bs access the Workplace Charge Scheme to support the UK tourism industry and improve access to rural areas. It will also see people in rental and rental accommodations benefit from the Electric VehicleHomechargeScheme, encouraging people to switch from areas where charging offerings are currently more limited and potentially more difficult to obtain.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

On this World Electric Vehicle Day, I want to make charging points accessible, affordable and recognizable as well as making it easy for people to access the tools they need to transition with confidence.

That’s why we’ve already committed $1.3 billion to accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure nationwide. And as we look forward to COP26 and beyond, our vision is for the UK to be at the forefront of a zero-emissions transportation future, creating thousands of green jobs in the process.

Together with Electrifying.com, the Department of Transportation has also produced a Beginner’s Guide to Using Electricity (PDF, 2 MB) to help drivers understand what the transition to electric vehicles is all about. This guide provides practical advice and key tips as you move toward a zero-emission transportation future.

With only a few months remaining until COP26, the government has announced that Design Council CEO Minnie Moll and Historic England CEO Duncan Wilson OBE will sit on the board of directors alongside architects to support our chargepoint design project. Sowmya Parthasarathy, an experienced Master Planner, and Professor Alan Penn, Senior Scientific Advisor to Housing, Community and Local Government. They will provide the expertise to shape a design for our charging stations to be recognizable like a red mailbox, a London bus or a black taxi.

The resulting design will be unveiled at COP26 in Glasgow this November.

Science Minister Amanda Soloway said:

As we prepare to host COP26, a major UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year, the UK is leading the way in using space so we can build greener.

An innovative, government-funded project like this that harnesses the power of space will make the transition to electric vehicles easier than ever, helping us take a giant leap towards our zero ambitions.

Electrifying.com founder Ginny Buckley said:

We know that the transition to electric vehicles can be a daunting prospect with new information to absorb and jargon to omit. But it’s not as complicated as it seems, and our research shows that once you’ve got an electric car, you probably won’t want to go back to a petrol or diesel car.

We are excited to work with governments to help clean the air for drivers with a simple, unbiased, jargon-free guide to World Electric Vehicle Day.

Accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and stopping deforestation, along with investments in clean energy, are critical to reducing emissions and keeping global warming at 1.5C. The UK is calling on all countries around the world at COP26 to make bold commitments in this area.

