A record number of jobs will beg in the United States. Which give? | Business and Economy News





The US economy posted a record 10.9 million job openings on the last day of July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

Jobs, jobs, everywhere.

That’s what the latest US labor market snapshot tells us. The world’s largest economy posted a record 10.9 million job openings on the last day of July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said on Wednesday. This marked an increase of 749,000 job vacancies from the previous month, which was also a record.

As a sign of people’s confidence in their job prospects, some four million Americans left their jobs in July, about the same level as the month before.

While this may be great news for workers treading the sidewalks in search of gainful employment, it is not necessarily good for the economy as a whole.

Why? Because jobs are only created when a person is actually hired. And robust job creation is the hallmark of a robust economic recovery.

In August, the US economy created 235,000 jobs, a bitter disappointment that marked the slowest pace in monthly non-farm payrolls added since January.

The economy is still 5.3 million jobs away from its pre-pandemic level as of February 2020. And this deficit does not even take into account the growth of the economy or the workforce. has been working since then, which means the hole is even deeper than the number suggests.

The Delta drag

Many analysts blamed the slowdown in job creation in August mainly on an increase in COVID-19 infections linked to the Delta variant of the coronavirus. As proof, they highlighted the marked slowdown in new jobs created in hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector that engage in face-to-face customer service.

Leisure and hospitality businesses reported difficulty hiring enough workers over the summer. Some analysts attribute the number of begging jobs to companies opening up en masse and competing for the same workers. Other possible reasons cited include the persistent lack of childcare options, older workers choosing to retire early, fear of contracting COVID-19, and improved federal unemployment benefits giving the unemployed more leeway to change their way of earning a living.

Federal benefits, including the sometimes controversial federal top-up of $ 300 per week to state unemployment benefits, expired this week. It will test claims by politicians and others that federal unemployment benefits were primarily responsible for sidelining the unemployed.

Look ahead

As COVID-19 infections weigh on the U.S. recovery, along with bottlenecks for raw materials and labor, the country’s economic recovery is still on track.

However, many analysts lower their outlook for economic growth.

Signs that Covid infections could peak should prevent the labor market recovery from reversing and ensure that consumer spending maintains moderate momentum through 2022, Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, in a note. He added that his company had cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for 2021 by 0.6 percentage points to 5.5 percent.

Goldman Sachs analysts believe the labor market recovery will remain healthy until the end of the year.

The August employment report was weaker than expected due to a virus, and it is possible that labor demand weakened sequentially after the JOLTS investigation period in response to the increased spread of Delta variants, Goldman wrote in a customer note Wednesday, referring to a recent BLS investigation. However, the demand for labor remains at a very high level, which is part of the reason why we forecast significant job gains for the remainder of 2021.

