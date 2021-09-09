UK is talking with Ghanaian government about how it can help alleviate immigration problems UK News





According to a tweet issued by the Ghanaian Foreign Ministry, the UK is in talks with the Ghanaian government about how it can help alleviate the UK’s immigration problem.

Human rights activists have raised concerns that the now-deleted tweet could mean that some asylum seekers are being held in Ghana and discussed about their processing.

A tweet posted on 30 August included a picture of a virtual meeting between British Africa Secretary James Dudridge and Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayokor Botsway.

Image: The tweet shows a picture of a virtual meeting between British Africa Secretary James Duddridge and Foreign Secretary Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. Image: The tweet thanked the UK government for donating 249,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

“At the meeting, the Minister and the Minister of Commerce discussed issues of mutual interest between Ghana and the United Kingdom, particularly in the areas of security and immigration, particularly those related to third-country asylum partnerships such as the United Kingdom. Plan to reform the asylum system and eradicate illegal immigration am.”

The tweet also thanked the UK government for donating 249,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The UK’s plan is to send asylum seekers to other countries,” Colin Yeo, human rights lawyer at Garden Court Chambers, told Sky News.

“You might think that the British government is talking to the Ghanaian government about this plan to send asylum abroad, which the government says it wants to do.

“It seems like we are talking to other countries, so it is very likely that we are discussing it.

“It seems like a really bad idea from a humanitarian and legal point of view, because if the UK moves someone to a third country, they fundamentally lose control of what happens there, whether in Ghana or elsewhere.

“People should be detained in camps in case they want to resume travel to the UK. Conditions of detention may not be ideal and this may violate the human rights of migrants.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Immigrants face ‘broken’ asylum system

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Development Bureau declined to provide further details on the tweet, but said “On Wednesday, August 18, Secretary Dudridge held a virtual meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Botsway on a variety of policy issues.”

After evacuating thousands of refugees from Afghanistan and thousands of migrants illegally crossing the strait in small boats, there is growing pressure from the government to fix what is already called a “broken asylum system”.

And there are concerns about the pressures of finding accommodation for new entrants with so many entrants. This was clearly emphasized in a letter from Immigration Secretary Kevin Foster to MPs investigating immigration facilities.

Image: People believed to be immigrants are being moved to Dover, Kent after a small boat accident in the strait.

In a letter dated August 27, he wrote: “Hotel availability is impacted by ongoing work to keep Afghan families safe, the provision of managed quarantine service lodging and a resurgence of the domestic tourism industry as lockdown restrictions are lifted across the UK.”

“Napier’s lodgings were set in response to the tremendous pressure on our asylum system caused by the coronavirus pandemic. These pressures remain and are exacerbated by an unprecedented increase in dangerous and illegal small boat crossings.”

Sky News visited the Napier Accommodation Center in Fokston, Kent to speak with asylum seekers waiting for their applications to be processed.

This former army barracks is a vast and controversial site that activists claim to be unsuitable for conflict-avoiders.

Because it was closed. Now the government says it will continue to operate until 2025 with improvements.

Critics are concerned that it is being used as a test for large immigration reception centers.

Image: Rescued migrants arrive on an RNLI boat in Dungeness.

Outside Napier we met Jamshid and Hoijit from Iran, who had crossed the canal in a small boat and arrived in England in June.

They described the quarters as “a prison”.

Sky News received a video a few weeks ago showing an open bedroom separated by a curtain.

“(We) can’t sleep,” said Jomdad. “It’s not good. There are a lot of people talking loudly at night and there are no seats.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-talking-to-ghanaian-government-about-how-it-can-help-alleviate-immigration-problems-now-deleted-tweet-suggests-12402463 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos