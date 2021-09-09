Biden administration: nearly half of US electricity could come from solar by 2050





“The study sheds light on the fact that solar power, our cheapest and fastest growing clean energy source, could produce enough electricity to power every home in the United States by 2035 and employ up to 1.5 million people in the process, ”Energy said. Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a statement.

Details: The Solar Futures study, prepared by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, found that by 2050, solar power could provide nearly 1,600 gigawatts of electrical capacity on a carbon-free grid if the United States adopted aggressive policy changes.

But the report modeled several potential scenarios, including a “business as usual” future based on existing state and federal clean energy policies that lacks a comprehensive effort to eliminate carbon emissions from the energy sector. ‘electricity. In this scenario, the study found that installed solar capacity would increase by almost a factor of seven by 2050, reducing grid emissions by 45% by 2035 and 61% by 2050, compared to at 2005 levels.

“That is, even without a concerted political effort,” the report says, “market forces and technological advancements will lead to significant deployment of solar and other clean energy technologies as well as to substantial decarbonization “.

But combining lower solar costs and technological advancements with limits on carbon emissions and new incentives for clean energy will be necessary if the United States is to fully decarbonize the grid.

“The past decade has been transformative for solar power, with rapid cost reductions and subsequent increases in deployment,” wrote Becca Jones-Albertus, director of the DOE’s office of solar technology, in the study. “It is now possible to envision and chart a course towards a future where solar energy will provide 40% of the country’s electricity by 2035.”

The study’s more aggressive scenario, which includes the large-scale electrification of the U.S. economy, found that solar could lead to the majority of the reduction in grid carbon dioxide emissions by 2035 and one 100% reduction by 2050. In this scenario, solar deployment would reach up to 1,000 GW by 2035, which represents approximately 90% of current US total power generation capacity and up to 1 570 GW by 2050. The remaining 55% of US demand would be met by a combination of wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, geothermal energy. and combustion turbines run on synthetic carbonless fuels such as hydrogen.

The path to large-scale emission reductions will also rely on extending power transmission lines and new technologies such as electricity storage and advanced inverters to help deploy solar power across the United States. United.

Background: The study comes to fruition as the Biden administration seeks to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and lawmakers rush to work out the details of a big reconciliation package that is expected to include a host of tax incentives for clean energy, which advocates say are necessary to achieve long-term stability in the sector.

Nearly 750 companies across the U.S. solar supply chain wrote to Congress on Wednesday asking for a long-term extension of the solar investment tax credit with a direct payment provision, as well as to allow storage of autonomous energy to take advantage of the ITC.

“ITC is also a proven job creator, and after years of political turmoil, it’s time we gave clean energy companies the political certainty they need to clean up our grid and create the millions. jobs needed to build a fair, clean energy economy, “said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, in a statement.

The House and Senate have taken different approaches to clean energy tax breaks, and it is still unclear how the chambers will reconcile those approaches in the budget reconciliation bill.

