Richest 1% in US Don’t Pay $ 160 Billion in Taxes Per Year, Report Says | American Taxation





The richest 1% of Americans are responsible for more than $ 160 billion in lost tax revenue each year, according to a new report from the US Treasury.

Natasha Sarin, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy, said: A well-functioning tax system requires everyone to pay the taxes they owe.

According to the Treasury report, the richest 1% of U.S. taxpayers are responsible for about $ 163 billion in unpaid taxes each year, or 28% of the tax gap.

Sarin said the tax gap, the difference between taxes owed and collected, is about $ 600 billion a year and will account for about $ 7 billion in lost tax revenue over the next decade.

The Biden administration proposes to close the tax gap by empowering the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to more aggressively pursue unpaid taxes, at a cost of $ 80 billion, and in so doing, help finance the ambitious national economic program of the president.

Congressional Republicans and corporate lobbyists are united against the proposal to strengthen tax enforcement.

The magnitude of the revenue losses is striking, wrote Sarin. It is equal to 3% of GDP, ie all income taxes paid by the lowest 90% of taxpayers.

The tax gap can be a major source of inequity. Today’s tax code contains two sets of rules: one for salaried workers who declare virtually all the income they earn; and another for wealthy taxpayers, who are often able to avoid much of the taxes they owe.

The Treasury report may also draw attention to Americans outside the top 1% but still well off. According to the report, the richest 5% of U.S. taxpayers account for more than 50% of lost tax revenue each year. For the richest 20%, the figure is 77.1%.

Sarin said for the IRS to properly enforce tax laws against high earners and large corporations, it needs funds to hire and train tax officers who can decipher their thousands of pages of sophisticated tax returns.

Former Treasury Secretary Robert Reich, now a Guardian aide, called the report a bombshell and said: The IRS must have the funds to strengthen enforcement. Each additional $ 1 of IRS funding generates $ 3 in tax revenue, mostly from the very wealthy who illegally avoid paying taxes owed.

The Treasury said closing the tax gap would raise $ 700 million in government revenue over 10 years.

The Congressional Budget Office said the strengthening of the IRS would not increase that much, putting the figure at around $ 200 billion.

But the CBO also said that if Bidens’ proposals were passed, tax compliance would be improved and more households would meet their obligations under the law.

