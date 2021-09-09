The impact of September 11 on US-Russian relations





On September 9, 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin called his American counterpart George W. Bush with an urgent message: Ahmad Shah Massoud, leader of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance and supported by Moscow, had been assassinated in Afghanistan by two suicide bombers posing as journalists. Putin warned Bush of a hunch that something was about to happen, something long in the works. Two days later, al-Qaida hit the United States.

The period immediately following September 11 was in retrospect the culmination of US-Russian relations in the three decades following the Soviet collapse. US-Russian cooperation in the early stages of the Afghan war appeared to be transformative, and Moscow compared counterterrorism cooperation to the anti-Hitler coalition in World War II. The common enemy was Islamic fundamentalism and together the two great powers would defeat it. Now, as Afghanistan is once again ruled by the Taliban and US-Russian relations are at their lowest in decades, it is instructive to wonder why the counterterrorism partnership has collapsed and what the victory of the Taliban could mean for future relations.

The aftermath of September 11

Afghanistan was a complex issue for Washington and Moscow because the United States had helped defeat the Soviets in their war in Afghanistan by supporting the Mujahedin, thus helping to create what in 1994 became the Taliban. But September 11 came a year after Putin’s first term in office, when he wanted to improve his relations with the West. Putin believed that the way to restore Russia as a prosperous great power lay in enhanced economic cooperation with the United States and Europe. The terrorist attacks provided the opportunity to partner with America and to elevate Russia’s international standing.

Moscow was in a unique position to offer advice and assistance given its in-depth knowledge of Afghanistan and its experience working with the Northern Alliance. Yet Putin was initially reluctant for the United States to establish bases in Russia’s backyard to aid its military campaign. Indeed, he tried unsuccessfully to dissuade Central Asian rulers from accepting the bases, then changed course after realizing he could not prevent their establishment, and the United States opened two bases in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

During the fall of 2001, Russia shared intelligence with the United States, including data that helped American forces find their way around Kabul and logistical information on the topography and caves of the Afghanistan. U.S. officials agreed that this information contributed to the initial success of Operation Enduring Freedom and to the rout of the Taliban. But 20 years ago, it was already clear that the Kremlins’ definition of who was a terrorist and how to understand the global war on terror differed from that of the US government. As the Russian Ambassador to Israel later said in asserting why Russia does not consider Hamas or Hezbollah to be terrorist organizations, Russia defines a terrorist as someone who intentionally carries out acts of terror on the Russian territory, or against Russian interests abroad. In 2001, the Kremlin was concerned about the terrorist threat from the North Caucasus agitated by Russia. To the extent that there were Chechens fighting with al-Qaida in Afghanistan and there were al-Qaida operatives in the North Caucasus, Moscow was ready to recognize the global nature of the terrorist threat. But he was unwilling to participate in counterterrorism cooperation where terrorists did not directly threaten Russian interests.

However, in the fall of 2001, it appeared that US-Russian relations had entered a new era of cooperation. It was Vladimir Putin’s reset, his attempt to use the terrorist attacks on the United States by partnering with America as the cornerstone of his attempt to restore Russia to its rightful place as major global player. Putin arranged an Oval Office meeting with Bush and visited the president’s ranch in Crawford, Texas. During his speech at the Russian Embassy in Washington in November 2001, he said: I am sure that today, when our destiny meets history again, we will not only be partners, but we may well be friends.

Misplaced expectations and shifting narratives

The problem with the honeymoon after 9/11 was that the expectations of the United States and Russia of the new partnership were seriously at odds. An alliance based on a limited goal of defeating the Taliban began to unravel shortly after their rout. The Bush administration’s expectations of the partnership were limited. In return for Moscow’s help in the war on terror, Washington felt it had bolstered Russian security by cleaning up its backyard and reducing the terrorist threat to the country. The administration was ready to remain silent on the ongoing war in Chechnya and to work with Russia on modernizing its economy and energy sector and promoting its admission to the World Trade Organization.

Putin’s expectations were considerably higher. He essentially sought what Dmitri Trenin called an equal partnership of unequal, hoping that Russia’s support for the United States would bring him back to the global board after a humiliating post-Soviet decade of national and international weakness. The anti-terrorist coalition was the vehicle, but the longer-term goal was to have the United States recognize Russia as a great power with a right to a sphere of influence in the post-Soviet space. Putin also called for a commitment from the United States to avoid any further Eastern NATO enlargement. From Putin’s perspective, the United States has not fulfilled its end of the post 9/11 bargain.

The Kremlins’ account of the root causes of the deterioration of relations since 9/11 is vast: Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the anti-ballistic missile treaty, the invasion of Iraq, Bush’s freedom agenda, and American support for the Color Revolutions in Eurasia; and NATO enlargement to include the Baltic States. In other words, the United States failed to understand what Russia considered to be its legitimate security interests. Yet, throughout the two decades since September 11, counterterrorism has remained an area in which countries have sometimes cooperated. The United States provided Russia with information that helped thwart domestic terrorist attacks in 2017 and 2019; Moscow has warned Washington about the Tsarnaev brothers detonating bombs at the Boston Marathon in 2013, although this information has not been acted upon. Joint work in the fight against terrorism remains difficult because the intelligence services of both countries are reluctant to share too much information. Yet history shows its worth, and it could provide a possible avenue for cooperation vis-à-vis a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

US-Russian relations in Afghanistan after US withdrawal

The Kremlin has taken a dualistic approach to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. On the one hand, the Schadenfreude during the American defeat is palpable. The Kremlin and its media invaded the chaotic scenes of Hamid Karzai International Airport, declared the United States an unreliable partner, and argued that the Taliban victory shows that a Western system cannot be forced on a country with such a different culture. On the other hand, the Russians would have preferred the United States to stay in Afghanistan with a small military force to fend off terrorists and maintain stability. Russia’s neighborhood will become more dangerous now. Moscow has been negotiating with the Taliban for a few years in anticipation of the departure of the United States and hosted a delegation in March, but still designates the group as a terrorist organization. The Kremlin has yet to commit to recognizing a Taliban-led government, although the Russian ambassador in Kabul has said Russia can work with the Taliban.

When Putin met with US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June, he made it clear that Russia would oppose any new US military presence in Central Asia. Moscow believes the United States has moved beyond its welcome in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and actively contributed to the loss of its bases by the United States. He would like to use the US defeat in Afghanistan to increase his influence in Central Asian countries, promising protection from extremist groups to tie them more closely to Russia. Yet Russia itself fears the impact of terrorist groups increasing their presence in Afghanistan. Fighters from the North Caucasus and Central Asian migrants based in Russia have joined ISIS Khorasan and other groups and may again target Russia and its neighbors. An unstable Taliban-led Afghanistan could pose a direct threat to Russian security.

The US withdrawal means that Afghanistan will become a regional rather than an international problem in the future. This signals the end of the United States as a major presence in Central Asia and the reality that Russia and China, as well as Pakistan and Iran, are the main external players. But it is too early to conclude that Russia is a winner from the American withdrawal. It will depend on what kind of government the Taliban are able to establish and Russia’s willingness to get involved in Afghan affairs.

The end of the post-9/11 US-Russian partnership shows that Moscow and Washington worked best together when they had a clear and limited goal involving similar interests, whether it was the defeat of Nazi Germany or the defeat of the Taliban il 20 years ago. Once these goals were achieved with the defeat of the common enemy, and in the absence of broader common interests and values, a new partnership sank into fundamentally different worldviews and mutual suspicion.

