Why Eastern European Truckers Have No Plans to Return to the UK





After working as a truck driver in the UK for 14 years, Zsolt Gabor gave up his keys at the end of March and returned to Hungary forever.

Things have become unbearable during the coronavirus pandemic, and with the effects of Brexit, there is a shortage of at least 90,000 truck drivers in the UK, and supply chain problems are on the rise.

Gabor said his last shift in the UK meant only the mandatory minimal break lasted three months, as there was a shortage of drivers and difficulties finding flights back to Hungary due to epidemic restrictions. He did not rest for more than 45 hours.

It meant that his truck cab was his home during the height of the epidemic. The last straw came when the police ordered him to be put back in the truck because of the lockdown restrictions. “I couldn’t even go for a walk at the end of my shift,” he said. With a bad back and the family waiting in Hungary, Gabor decided it was good enough.

Logistics UK, a trade organization for transporters, says the UK has had a chronic driver shortage for years, but now the problem is serious. Industry leaders have urged the government to add heavy-duty vehicle drivers to the list of tribal jobs, which will provide exemptions from post-Brexit immigration regulations that ban foreign transporters from hiring.

Zsolt Gabor from Hungary worked as a truck driver for 14 years, but quit at the end of March and returned home.

The government hasn’t completely ruled out taking action, but at the end of last month, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wrote a letter to business leaders urging them to hire UK-based workers instead, suggesting that foreign workers would offer a “short-term and temporary solution”. pointed out that only

Even if the exemption is granted, it is unlikely that many who have left the UK will return so easily. The Financial Times spoke to dozens of Eastern European HGV drivers who had worked in the UK but had gone to work elsewhere.

Many cite similar stories of poor working conditions for retirement, but other reasons include poor wages compounded by a tax reform known as IR35.

Add to that Brexit. For truckers that have never been trained, that means endless paperwork, including customs procedures and waiting at the border. Most of the reasons you have to take the UK driver’s test are due to a lack of language skills and a more hostile attitude towards foreigners living in the UK.

Moreover, there is a shortage of truck drivers across Europe. Zsolt Barna, CEO of Waberer’s, one of the largest carriers in Eastern Europe based in Budapest, said, “This is a global driver shortage across Europe and not just one country.

Barna points out over the past few years that some EU member states, including Romania, the UK’s main supplier of truck drivers, are relatively poorer than the UK. Romania is a country with a shortage of 20,000 out of a population of 20 million.

The prospects for higher salaries currently offered by some UK companies to EU drivers who have left the UK but still have the right to return to live in the UK were not good enough. Many said they have already found jobs elsewhere with higher wages and better working conditions.

Another Hungarian, Peter Kovecs, lived in England for two years. After inheriting the family’s farm, he came to England to earn money to reinvest in the business and planned to stay longer. But after the experience, he said that nothing would tempt him again.

Zsolt Barna CEO of Waberer’s, one of Eastern Europe’s largest carriers © Zsolt Nyulaszi

“They teased us while the drivers kept coming,” Kovecs said. “Now they are begging us.” After saving £60,000, he decided to go home, even though it was below the target he had set. “I will never go back. I love England. It’s a good country. One day I will take my family there. But how do they treat people to work? never again.”

Krzysztof, who refused to give his last name, worked in the UK for four years before returning to Poland in 2020. His wife became pregnant and they decided they wanted to raise the child in their homeland.

He currently drives trucks in Poland and Germany and has no plans to return to the UK permanently, even if his salary is better. He said the IR35 was the last straw for him and many Polish drivers he knew.

“As far as I know, many drivers [to Poland] Because I could no longer work as an independent contractor. Most people I know [in the UK] I want to go back, so I have to invest money in Poland,” he said.

In contrast, Jakub Burzykowski planned to return after working in the UK for eight years, mainly in warehouses, before returning to Poland to get his HGV license.

“The wages were paid. [of truck drivers] There is a shortage of drivers in the UK, so it would not have been a big problem to find a job,” he said.

However, when he returned earlier this year, he was denied entry and deported due to a mix of rights to work in the UK, known as EU settlement status. He is now working in Germany. “What makes Polish drivers choose the UK over Germany? Streamlined visa process. From what I read there was some pressure from the British government to simplify this, but they said no.”

He added: “I wanted to work in England. I have friends and family living in England. . . I miss it.”

Dan Myers, XPO Logistics’ managing director of UK and Irish transport, has urged the government to reconsider adding truck drivers to the tribal occupation list. “It’s a smart and pragmatic approach as a short-term workaround,” he said.

The introduction of the IR35 tax change is believed to be the last straw for many Polish drivers. © Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

But Kieran Smith, CEO of hiring agency Driver Require, disagreed. “If we make returning foreign workers a solution, then we’re seriously mistaken,” he said.

He pointed to data from the National Statistical Office that at the beginning of the pandemic, about 40,000 of Britain’s 300,000 truck drivers were from the EU. By the end of March 2021, that number had halved to about 20,000, but since April about 5,000 have returned.

ONS also found that 50,000 UK-based drivers have left their jobs since the pandemic began, mostly over the age of 45. “I realized I didn’t want to go back to my age,” he said.

In the case of Gabor, his decision to quit driving a truck pushed him back to hiring drivers in Hungary after his former British employer asked for help in finding a replacement. Ultimately, post-Brexit immigration rules forced his agency RightDriver to focus on Ireland.

He started tapping drivers in non-EU Balkan countries, including Serbia and North Macedonia, and said if he couldn’t work in Ireland he could work in the UK. “They will have to lift restrictions already.”

Additional report by Harry Dempsey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0231f4b2-a6e3-4e08-bbbc-ff0a6b791262 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos