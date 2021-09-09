How the United States should restore trust with its allies





Nor did the UK just offer friendship and words. More than 150,000 members of the British armed forces have served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years as part of an international coalition determined to prevent Al Qaeda from launching further terrorist attacks.

As a government minister, I have visited Afghanistan regularly, where I have witnessed first-hand the courage and cooperation of the military personnel of our two nations.

A total of 454 British servicemen never returned home, and thousands more suffered life-changing injuries, visible and invisible.

Such a scale of sacrifice helps explain the angst and anger with which President Bidens’ chaotic withdrawal was greeted here.

The fact that your president did not speak to a single NATO leader before ordering the exit speaks volumes about how much wider the Atlantic is today than it was 20 years ago. Right now, it doesn’t feel like America is back as much as America has turned its back. The president’s decision to disregard or even dismiss allies so carelessly is all the more inexplicable as the goal moves from the last 20 years to the next.

Over the next few decades, America’s defining struggle will not be to confront radical Islamism, but to respond to the real challenge that China poses economically, technologically and ideologically for the West.

The United States should not try to deal with it alone. If the conflict with China is bilateral, America is immediately at a disadvantage. If the competition is multilateral, America has a much greater force. But, if the allies of the Americas matter more than ever, it is vital that confidence be restored from London to Canberra.

Confidence in the United States has been severely shaken in recent years, especially by Donald Trump’s antics.

Fortunately, there are two immediate opportunities to work together again in a way that never would have happened with Trump and on issues that matter immensely to the United States and the world.

First, we were now in a race between COVID-19 vaccines and COVID variants. The World Health Organization estimates that the world needs 11 billion vaccines. The G7 summit in June pledged less than a billion. The United States is expected to work with allies this fall to fund, produce and distribute all the vaccines the world needs. It is strategically vital as much as epidemiologically and morally the right thing to do; it is an airlift that everyone could and would like to support.

Secondly, dangerous climate change is affecting us all, as it must surely be obvious to anyone who observes and experiences the devastation caused by wildfires and hurricanes in America or flooding in Europe. In less than two months, world leaders will gather in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and the United States, alongside its allies, must honor the $ 100 billion already pledged to meet the needs of the people. developing countries. Keeping that promise is the key that can unlock climate negotiations and put the world on the path to net zero.

It has been 20 years since the friendship of our countries was tested and strengthened by September 11. Now is the time to rebuild this alliance for the sake of peace and security not only in America but around the world.

Douglas Alexander is a senior fellow at Harvard Universitys Belfer Center and a former UK government minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/09/08/opinion/how-us-should-reestablish-trust-with-its-allies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos