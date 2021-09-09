



A study published today shows that one year of international students at a UK university generates $390 in economic activity per year per British citizen, rising to over 700 Londoners per year.

Overall, the 272,000 non-UK students who started university courses in 2018-19 will generate nearly 26 billion in net economic activity, taking into account the cost of supporting education and the use of public services.

This means that only 10 international students from outside the EU can generate a net economic effect of $1 million while studying.

This figure is the result of an analysis of the multiplier effect on the economy in terms of economic income and jobs created and additional spending in the UK from tuition and other expenses for each group of international students, including EU students.

A study published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) and Universities UK International (UUKI) can benefit international students spread across the UK.

Districts with universities are more likely to boost their local economy due to additional spending. According to the report, Sheffield Central serves approximately 3,000 students 290m, and Nottingham South serves 261 million students per year.

UUKI Director Vivienne Stern said: up to the agenda.

These figures show that the economic benefits generated by international students far outweigh the costs of public services such as health care. If you include central government education subsidies and net NHS spending and other social spending such as police and education, the cost is only 2.9 billion.

Figures compiled by London Economics do not take into account opportunity costs and exclude long-term benefits such as investment, business and trade connections.

The net total of 26 billion is 19% higher in real terms than a similar analysis using 2015-16 figures, mainly due to the increase in the number of international students. In 2015-16, 174,000 international students from outside the EU studied in the UK in their first year, and in 2018-19 that number has risen to almost 208,000.

According to the study, an estimated $4.7 billion of net impact came from EU students, with the remaining $21.3 billion coming from students outside the EU. However, these figures are when EU students are still eligible for domestic tuition and student loans.

After Brexit, students living in the European Union (EU) will receive the same high tuition as international students. The number of EU students entering undergraduate programs in the UK this year has decreased by more than 50%, from 22,000 in 2020 to 9,800 in 2021.

Hepi’s Director Nick Hillman said the results confirmed that higher education is one of the UK’s main export revenue streams. We must provide a warm welcome, ensure that our educational offerings remain competitive, and help international students secure satisfactory jobs after their studies.

The policy environment is in many ways far more conducive than before, and the government is gradually becoming more positive about international students. But the current halving of EU students confirms that future success cannot be taken for granted, Hillman said.

