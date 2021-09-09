Ryanair warns that UK investors will be forced to sell stocks.





Airline Updates

Ryanair has warned that it will start selling shares of some UK investors after violating ownership rules that have changed since Brexit.

The Irish airline said Wednesday it has appointed a broker to begin the forced sale of some 1 million shares purchased this year by non-EU nationals, primarily British nationals, or entities that have purchased shares on their behalf.

The airline had to take drastic steps as the UK pulled out of the single market earlier this year. EU rules require that airlines based in the bloc be mostly owned and controlled by citizens of the bloc, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein. This gives airlines the freedom to fly between two destinations within the EU border.

For nearly two decades, Ryanair has banned non-EU individuals from buying stock in the company and reiterated its stance ahead of its departure from the UK. UK institutions and individuals have been banned from buying new shares since the beginning of the year.

UK shareholders who held shares prior to January were able to retain their holdings, but were unable to attend annual meetings or exercise voting rights. The aggregate holdings of UK investors represent only a fraction of the over 1.1 billion Ryanair stocks on the market.

Ryanair warned investors in February to start selling stocks to comply with the rules. The airline said on Wednesday that the appointed broker will sell its shares in the market over the next several weeks “without being influenced by the company independently of the company.”

“The net proceeds from the sale will be communicated to the relevant investors in a timely manner,” he added. It also said it could initiate additional forced share sales “from time to time” without warning.

Delays in departures from the UK and the UK-EU trade agreement have pushed airlines to ensure compliance with changing standards. Wizz Air also stripped UK shareholders of their rights.

The UK and EU agreed to liberalize air ownership rules in a trade deal in December to ease the burden on the industry, but have yet to announce any changes.

Ownership regulations have been one of the most important hurdles the airline industry has faced since Brexit, which has created operational challenges for even large companies like Ryanair.

Small airlines have complained that formal procedures, such as having to apply for permits for irregular flights, are taking a toll on businesses while trying to recover from the coronavirus.

Ryanair did not disclose whether the forced sale applies to institutional or individual investors, but one analyst said it would be surprising if institutional investors missed or ignored the new ownership rules.

Investors outside the EU can still trade Ryanair shares on Nasdaq with global depository receipts.

