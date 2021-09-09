USMNT defeats Honduras after week they wish they could forget





SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras Even for the most assertive players and talented teams, an inaugural journey into the heightened drama of the World Cup qualifying tournament in North and Central America can feel like a splash of cold water in the face.

Here, the world rankings tend to lose their meaning. Club pedigrees and player salaries can quickly be forgotten. It is a rude awakening, a rite of passage. And the United States men’s soccer team is still experiencing it.

Starting last week, the Americans embarked on a three-day, seven-day qualifying streak that they hoped would establish a basic state of confidence for the long road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The last week had left them rather flustered and unsure.

After draws in their first two road games against El Salvador and at home against Canada, the Americans’ game against Honduras on Wednesday night at the Spartan Estadio Olmpico Metropolitano was a last chance to save the week. A loss would have sent the team home at the start of a free fall. A draw would have prolonged the slow boil of anxiety.

Instead, they came out 4-1 winners, a four-goal second-half result after an abysmal, rambling first half that felt like the nadir of a horrific week that will provide a core of positivity to cultivate. in the coming weeks.

The most valuable thing players and their coaches will take home, however, could be the lessons learned: about the dangers of relying too much on past results; on the precariousness of the challenge that remains to come; and on the fragility of the plans and ambitions of the best-conceived teams.

The biggest fear is that they are tiptoeing down the same path an earlier version of the team took three years ago, when the United States fell one point short of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, ending a streak of seven consecutive appearances at the world’s most-watched sporting event. On some level, that seems irrational: Even with the disappointing results of the first two games, the United States is largely favored to qualify, perhaps more after a victory that will boost their mood and their hopes. But the bad memories of the last cycle remain vivid in the minds of many people.

I can see it’s, you know, just memories of the past, memories of the last qualifying round coming back, coach Gregg Berhalter, who was hired after the 2018 World Cup, said on Tuesday night at About these concerns. And people say, Oh, were in the same situation. I can understand it completely. What I would say is that they are a different group and they were focused on winning games and focused on getting points.

Such a speech had not been convincing before Wednesday’s resounding victory.

Few would go so far as to call Americans pride: The notion of this regional qualifying tournament as a gnarly obstacle course, with challenging factors unique to world football, has long been ingrained in the psyche of the world. ‘team and their fans, and the players last week spoke about the process with all due respect. They also know that will continue with three more qualifiers in October, and two more per month after.

But the high standards placed on the team, the high expectations and calls for perfection, are in many ways what the team does.

Berhalter said earlier this week that the 14-game tournaments should be considered by his players as 14 finals, effectively qualifying the entire list of contests up for grabs.

Ahead of last week’s opener, midfielder Tyler Adams made up the teams’ ambitious to-do list: They were looking for a nine-point week, said Adams, 22.

And Weston McKennie said last week that the United States must assert its position as the best team in Confederation. The only way to do that is to dominate him, he said two days before taking the pitch for the first World Cup qualifying game of his career. And to dominate, you have to win your games.

These things, for various reasons, did not materialize against El Salvador and Canada. And for a half against Honduras, it didn’t look like they ever would. But then half-time substitute Antonee Robinson pulled her side three minutes into the second half, and the other American changes started to turn things around. Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old forward from Texas, gave the Americans the lead in the 75th minute and then gave Brenden Aaronson an insurance goal in the 86th.

Sebastian Lletgets finished on a rebound three minutes after added time to close the scoring and finally put a smile on the faces of the teams.

Being the best team and winning matches doesn’t just depend on having the best players. But it helps, and in that regard McKennie hasn’t helped the groups cause. On Sunday afternoon, he was suspended for breaking team rules and had to miss the last two games of the week. McKennie said on Instagram ahead of the game against Canada that he broke Covid protocols.

Berhalter said the disciplinary measure was for the long-term health of the teams. In the short term, it hurts. The suspension deprived the team of one of their best players, and McKennies’ teammates spent the next few days awkwardly answering questions about his conduct. Qualifying for the World Cup runs until March and Berhalter has suggested that McKennie, who plays for Italian powerhouse Juventus, will be back in the picture soon enough.

It is an open door policy, he said. Very rarely will there be a situation where a player will never be allowed to return to the national team camp. This is not how we operate.

Yet McKennies’ failure was only the most significant of personnel issues that have befallen the team since even before its reunion late last month.

One of the team’s best forwards, Timothy Weah has never joined the squad after injuring his leg during training with his club team in France.

Team captain and best player Christian Pulisic missed the first game trying to get back in shape after testing positive for the coronavirus, then limped out of Wednesday’s victory with an injury.

Goalkeeper Zach Steffen was ruled out for the first game and then the rest, first with back spasms and then with a positive coronavirus test.

Gio Reyna injured his right hamstring in the opener against El Salvador and was sent back to his German club without taking back the pitch.

Defender Sergio Dest sprained his right ankle in Sunday’s game and is also gone.

These issues made the situation particularly complicated during a restricted window of matches in which Berhalter made no secret of his intention to rotate his roster. But they were also just a taste of how things can escalate in the unforgiving World Cup qualifying landscape.

It does happen, said midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 20, who scored on Wednesday, of the turmoil that was brewing in his teams. You have to overcome things. I feel like as a team we just need to get over it.

The next games will arrive quickly: Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica next month, then Mexico and a trip to Jamaica about four weeks later.

Before that, the team has a bit of growth to do. Only six of the 26 players initially called up to the squad had World Cup qualifying experience. Thirteen of them were 23 or younger at the start of training camp. Nine of the starters against El Salvador were in their first World Cup qualifying game. (The fact that 10 squad members are playing for European Champions League clubs this year reiterates the level of talent not achieved so far.)

One problem to solve when they entered the field on Wednesday night was to find goals: Before the game against Honduras, the United States had not scored more than one goal in any of their previous six games. They left the field after passing four points in Honduras.

At the end of the day, said Pulisic, we know how to play, and it’s our job to go out there and create chances and score goals.

It may be, but as they return to their clubs on Thursday they know they will have a limited window of time to prove it.

