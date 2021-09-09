Travel Industry Offers Free Covid Test to UK Vacationers | Summer Vacation





Travel industry experts predict that many travel agencies and travel agencies will start offering free coronavirus tests to vacationers.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consulting firm PC Agency, made his point when he announced that travel agency On the Beach would be the first in the industry to offer free coronavirus testing.

The travel agency said it has decided to offer free antigen and PCR tests after research shows that testing costs impede people’s travel. The company is partnering with government-funded testing provider Collinson to offer free Covid tests to people living in the UK and Northern Ireland only with departures in 2021, the half-October period.

Charles said many others in the industry can now follow suit. He said it was very encouraging that On the Beach took this step. I know a lot of high end luxury travel agencies that offer this, but this is the first mass market travel agency to do this and it will give me confidence that others can do the same. This is definitely a start and you will see others do the same.

OnBeach announced in May that it would not sell summer vacations in June-August due to uncertainty surrounding travel. However, we have recently resumed package vacation bookings and are offering free Covid-19 testing for all new bookings to Spain and Greece if you book before 30 September for 2021 departures.

Customer tests are ordered automatically upon booking and delivered at least 48 hours prior to departure, with one antigen test on vacation before returning to the UK and one PCR test on or before the second day. Arrival in England.

Vacation companies said they had raised 1.5 million in funding to help restore consumer confidence in travel, after a survey found that nearly a third of them said the main reason they didn’t book a vacation would be to fund a free test. 2021 was due to costly testing.

A quarter of those who didn’t plan a vacation this year said they would be more likely to book if they were offered free coronavirus tests.

A spokesperson said: These tests are known to be expensive, but if you book a package vacation with 2021 flights to Spain, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Greece or Cyprus before the end of September, the test is well worth it for free. You can get it.

This comes as the government is considering whether to scrap the current traffic light system, and insiders say the changes could be announced in the coming weeks. To simplify the holidays, the green and amber categories may be removed with a rule based on a traveler’s Covid immunization status.

The red category for countries that the government should not visit will be maintained.

