Counseling for mandatory vaccination for frontline health care workers





Negotiations begin today on making immunization a condition of placement for front-line workers in health and healthcare settings. 88% get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and ministers are urging the rest to accept the proposal now to keep themselves and those they care about safe.

The government is seeking views on plans for UK health and medical facility staff who must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu to protect vulnerable people.

A six-week consultation begins today, examining whether the requirements should apply to medical and broader social workers, namely those who come in contact with patients and those receiving treatment. This means that unless medically exempt, only fully vaccinated people can be placed to provide health care and health care. The consultation will also seek views on whether a flu vaccine should be a requirement for health care workers and health care workers.

There is a long precedent for immunization requirements in the NHS role. Occupational health and safety and occupational health policies are already in place to require a hepatitis B vaccine for those performing procedures that are susceptible to exposure, such as surgeons.

Nationally, the proportion of NHS trust employees who have received a single dose of the Covid vaccine is approximately 92%, and 88% of employees have received two doses. However, there is variation in intake among the NHS Trusts, with new data due today showing that intake rates can vary from approximately 78% to 94% for both doses. The national flu vaccination rate in healthcare has increased from 14%. 76% in 2002 last year. However, at some settings the percentage is as low as 53%.

Flu vaccination has been recommended for staff and vulnerable populations in the UK since the late 1960s, and the estimated average death toll in the UK over the five seasons 2015-2020 is over 11,000 per year. During the 2019/2020 winter season, 86% of flu-related deaths were 65 years or older.

This proposal will not only protect vulnerable patients, but will also protect staff. This is especially important for hospital trusts, where an unexpectedly extensive staffing absence can put additional pressure on already hard-working clinicians caring for patients during busy periods like winter.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Many patients receiving treatment in hospitals and other clinical settings are at the highest risk of experiencing the serious consequences of COVID-19, and we must do what we can to protect them.

It is very clear to see the impact of a vaccine against a respiratory virus that can be lethal to vulnerable people, which is why we are seeking essential vaccines against both COVID-19 and the flu.

We will carefully review responses to consultations, but we urge you to consider immunizations for the health of yourself and those around you, as well as the few NHS staff who have not yet been vaccinated, no matter what happens.

The government recently consulted on making COVID-19 immunizations mandatory for employees working in the adult social welfare sector. To protect nursing home residents, workers must be double-attacked as a condition of being placed in a CQC regulated nursing home in the UK by 11 November unless exempted.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) Social Care Working Group also has a strong scientific case for taking a similar approach to vaccination proposals and support in NHS inpatient settings, such as in nursing homes, given similarly close and overlapping networks. advised that there is. Between residents or patients and workers of any kind.

The COVID-19 vaccine has already had a significant impact in reducing hospitalizations and deaths, and Public Health England estimates that more than 112,000 lives have been saved so far.

The Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has advised that this winter will be the first in the UK as SARS-CoV-2 is expected to circulate alongside other respiratory viruses such as the flu. This could significantly contribute to the NHS’s winter pressures, and more vulnerable people are expected to be hospitalized in the coming months.

The consultation will seek views on the proposal, its scope, and the potential impact it may have on staff and safety, such as reducing employee sickness absenteeism. The findings then help inform decision-making on how to implement the change and who may be exempt if they decide to introduce this requirement. Employees, health care providers, stakeholders, patients and families are urged to participate to hear their opinions, with final decisions expected this winter.

Since COVID-19 vaccination began in December 2020, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has worked with NHS England to ensure that health and social workers have access to the vaccine as much as possible. NHS England continues to set up hundreds of COVID-19 immunization centers across the country to make immunization as easy as possible, and to address any concerns employees may have about vaccine safety and efficacy for different groups, we will do everything we can to help. We are providing information.

For example, it includes extensive real-world data showing that vaccines are safe and highly effective in vulnerable groups (including pregnant women, where the group we know of may be hesitant to get vaccinated). However, research shows that pregnant women are more likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19, and 98% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, whereas pregnant women who have received two doses of the vaccine are more likely to get COVID-19. I have never been hospitalized for 19 in England.

Each year, NHS organizations must ensure that employees have easy access to flu vaccines and encourage employees to get vaccinated. For example, open an easily accessible drop-off in a clinic on a hospital premises or offer 24-hour mobile vaccination.

We are committed to protecting NHS patients and preventing hospital spread. As part of a 5.4 billion package announced Monday to support the NHS over the next six months, 2.8 billion will cover the cost of enhanced infection control measures to keep staff and patients safe from the virus.

background

The consultation will be posted on gov.uk later today. Counseling will consider three risks in the clinical setting and how they can be mitigated by vaccination. the level of interaction between staff, patients, and visitors in the clinical setting; the vulnerability of the patient; high-risk procedures. Some individuals have allergies or conditions that the Green Book or JCVI advises individuals to seek medical advice for prior to immunization as to whether they should be exempted. We will check to see if any regulations allow exemptions on medical grounds. All future regulations will be in accordance with the Green Book on Infectious Disease Immunization (COVID-19: Green Book, Chapter 14a) and JCVI reflecting clinical advice.

