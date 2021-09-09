Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Berrettini in US Open quarter-finals





The US Open waited 52 years for a man to have a chance to win the Grand Slam, so what’s a few extra hours?

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, unbeaten in the best of five games this year as he pursues the Grand Slam, lingered again in the long-lasting game on Wednesday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium before shifting to a game of the sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Djokovics’ first set against Berrettini was the third time in a row he lost the opener, and also his most grueling set of the tournament. The first game lasted 14 points; the sixth game needed 20 points. Although Djokovic was shattered in Game 11 on a forehand from Berrettini and lost the set shortly thereafter, it was Berrettini who had to leave the pitch to change his sweat-soaked outfit for barely an hour and 17 minutes after the start of the match. .

Djokovic’s detours during this tournament did not lead to discouragement, but to discovery.

The first set against Berrettini was the fourth set Djokovic lost in this tournament. As always, Djokovic took the information he gleaned and reprogrammed his game with increased precision. After making 17 unforced errors in the first set, he only touched three in the second and three in the third. Djokovic committed five unforced errors in the fourth set.

With his willpower and perseverance, he turned the game in his favor and even won over some of the reluctant crowd. When he held 5-2 in the third, after saving a break point from Berrettini and extinguishing any hope of a comeback, Djokovic brought his hand to his ear, begging the crowd to recognize his indomitable as he got closer. Grand Slam, and a record 21st career major singles title.

After taking a break early in the fourth set, Djokovic appeared to shift down a gear to reach the finish, winning just two more points on the return to save energy. When he wrapped up the win after three hours and 27 minutes, Djokovic quickly headed for the net, wasting little energy on an elaborate celebration. It took him several seconds to find the wristwatch he was wearing for the field interview in order to fulfill the sponsor’s obligations.

I was locked up, really, from the start of the second set, Djokovic said in his interview on the pitch. I took my tennis to a different level. These are the three best sets I’ve played so far in the tournament, that’s for sure.

Update

August 31, 2021, 10:07 PM ET

Djokovic has won the first 26 of 28 matches he needs to complete the Grand Slam, but his 27th test could prove to be one of the toughest. On Friday night, Djokovic faces fourth-seed Alexander Zverev whose 16-game winning streak includes a victory over Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics last month.

Zverev only needed two hours and six minutes to clinch his own quarter-final victory hours earlier, avoiding delays by saving a set point in the tie-breaker of his 7-6 (6 ), 6-3, 6-4 against Lloyd Harris.

Where Djokovic has been effective, Zverev has been effective. Zverev only needed nine hours and 23 minutes to complete his five wins here; Djokovic needed 13 hours and 52 minutes.

At his press conference on Wednesday, Zverev showed confidence but acknowledged the task ahead.

Against him you prepare to play the best game you can, Zverev said of facing Djokovic. You have to be perfect, otherwise you won’t win.

Most of the time, you can’t be perfect, Zverev added. That’s why most of the time people lose to him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/09/sports/tennis/us-open-novak-djokovic-matteo-berrettini.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos