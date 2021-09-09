Veterans confide in US military withdrawal





WACO, Texas (KWTX) – On my orders. The US military has launched strikes against Al Qaeda terrorist training camps and Taliban regime military installations in Afghanistan.

On October 7, 2001, just under a month after the September 11 attacks, President George W Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom.

It was a vast war, not against the country but against a concept: terrorism.

By this time Americans knew about Iraq, but as the United States pursued Osama Bin Laden and sought to eliminate the threat of Al Qaeda, we quickly became familiar with Afghanistan, and the war in this country would cost the lives of nearly 2,500 American soldiers.

I didn’t want to see that kind of fear. I wanted to do something at its root, said Army veteran Jakob Spraggins.

Spraggins, Navy veteran Aaron Rollins and Navy veteran Rolando Hernandez all served in Afghanistan.

We will patrol the areas. We were dismantling IEDs. We would meet the people and the farmers and then also help train with the Afghan National Army, Hernandez said.

Rollins said: I was part of a medically integrated training team and, as a member of the Navy Corps, I was qualified to teach field medicine and the fundamentals of combat medicine to the military. Afghan, to the police.

Spraggins told us: We were in a small town and our job was to set up and establish a regional government, and help maintain a force there after we left.

They worked alongside Afghan nationals.

Hernandez said, my translator, like I told you before, his name, they couldn’t use a real name, so his name was John Rambo. John was a very unique person. But he got the job done whenever we needed help.

We worked quite closely with figures from the Afghan National Army and the police, and one of them was an instructor for the course that we were helping them maintain.

His name was Akhmed if I remember correctly, he was a really, really tough guy, Rollins recalls.

And they got to learn more about themselves, their way of life and their world.

Rollins said, meeting these people who live on sacks of rice, and they bake their own bread in some kind of oven that they made by hand. You know, they live on clothes they’ve spun themselves, they live off the cattle they raise, it’s a different world really. And you respect him because it’s, it’s so austere but it’s also disciplined and dignified.

Now these veterans are worried about the future of those who remain.

At the same time, they are all too familiar with the cost of long-term commitments and what the future might have looked like had the United States chosen to start over.

Once it is planted and can never be killed. But you ask pretty much undefined. You can’t go to one place and expect to change an entire culture, especially when it has been around for thousands of years, Spraggins said.

Rollins added that it should lead to a situation where we have bases in Germany, Japan, England, we would need a permanent base there, you know, and people willing to support it.

Today, 20 years after the start of the war in Afghanistan, a country controlled by the Taliban remains where a fledgling democracy once stood.

Rollins said: I personally thought we should have stayed longer, should have spent our money more wisely, and should have had much better planning.

But they don’t believe their efforts were wasted.

Spraggins said: If a doctor works on a cancer patient for 20 years, and that cancer patient after 20 years of labor finally passes, does that doctor cut out 20 years and say that he lost, or this doctor he said good, I gave this guy 20 years. Yes, I think we had a huge impact there.

Today there are some 800,000 American veterans who served in Afghanistan to deal with what they saw unfold and what they went through.

Hernandez explained, when I first heard about it before I saw anything, I said well you know it’s good. I’m happy to be happy to finally be able to go out. But then when I saw how we were getting out, I was able to see pictures of what we had left behind. And you know there was a punch. I’m like, how the hell are we going to leave this stuff, you know? Now that it’s done, what can we do? You know, I hope we have a plan to figure out how we can stop any further loss of our equipment, our people, and help the Afghans who are stuck or left behind.

When asked what they want Americans to know about the US military’s sacrifice in Afghanistan, Spraggins said it continues. Just because the war is over doesn’t mean they came back. I lost one of my very good friends last year because the fight never left him. This sacrifice continues because it is in the hearts and minds of all who were there.

The thoughts of these veterans were always with the Afghan people.

And they hope that the world the people of the country find themselves in can make sense.

Rollins said, my hope is that they can get to a place where they don’t have to live in fear every day because there is so much wrong going on there. My hope is that something happens so that they can take all this training that we have given, and all this equipment that remains, and that they can rally and fight against their oppressors.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kwtx.com/2021/09/09/after-afghanistan-veterans-open-up-about-us-military-withdrawal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos