American coronavirus: America could easily return to some level of normalcy if everyone did their part, expert says





The increase in pediatric cases worries some school officials, although a health expert said on Wednesday that the best way to turn the corner was to continue to take the pandemic seriously.

“We’re in the same storm, but we’re not in the same boat. Some of us are in yachts. We have resources. We can work from home, we are immunocompetent, we have access to a vaccine – – and some of us are in rafts, ”Dr. Dimitri Christakis, director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at Seattle Children’s Hospital, told CNN’s Don Lemon.

“We all need to do whatever we can to help those working in less robust trades, which means getting vaccinated as soon as possible and masking according to CDC guidelines,” he said.

As part of a new awareness campaign, President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a major speech Thursday afternoon on what will be needed in the coming months. While Biden urged companies to demand vaccines for workers, officials said they believe the private sector can do more to encourage people to get vaccinated. This includes the requirement for proof of vaccination in restaurants, bars and other places.

“People in this country have no idea how lucky we are and how easily we could get back to a certain level of normalcy if everyone was just doing their part, and I think unfortunately that will take some time. sticks because we have no more carrots, ”Christakis said.

Children now account for more than a quarter – or 26.8% – of weekly Covid-19 cases nationwide, according to data released Tuesday by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), a five-fold increase compared to a month ago. “After declining in early summer, child cases have increased exponentially, with more than 750,000 cases added between August 5 and September 2,” AAP data shows.

As educators and students navigate a changing landscape, some schools and colleges are returning to online learning after a wave of infections.

Georgia’s fourth largest school system, Fulton County Schools, upgraded one of its colleges to distance education “based on high volume of positive cases and direct contact,” according to the school system Wednesday.

Connecticut College in New London announced Tuesday that all classes and athletic activities will be temporarily canceled, according to an alert issued by the college. Distance learning has been instituted and will be reassessed in seven to ten days.

Christakis noted that if more people were vaccinated and wore masks, he didn’t think it should be necessary to keep students out of schools for months. “We have already made our children pay an incredibly unfair price for this epidemic,” he said.

Several states report grim status in hospitals

Along with an increase in Covid-19 infections, the rise in hospitalizations continues in hot spots across the country.

In Idaho, the Department of Health and Welfare activated its upstate crisis care standards on Tuesday due to what it called “a massive increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 that require hospitalization “.

Crisis care standards are guidelines when there is concern that hospitals are running out of traditional resources, such as hospital beds.

“We have reached an unprecedented and undesirable point in the history of our state,” Governor Brad Little said in a written statement. “We have taken so many steps to avoid getting here, but once again we have to ask more Idahoians to choose to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.”

“Crisis care standards are a last resort,” said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Department of Health and Welfare. “This means that we have exhausted our resources to the point that our health systems are unable to provide the treatment and care that we expect. ”

In Arkansas, only 23 intensive care beds remain, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who pointed to data showing that 91.5% of people hospitalized and 90% of deaths reported by Covid-19 were among those who did not. were not fully vaccinated.

In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice said Wednesday that state hospitals “are still overwhelmingly inundated with cases of unvaccinated people.”

The state currently has 813 people hospitalized and on Wednesday reached an all-time high of 252 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, Justice said, with a record 132 patients on ventilators.

As of Wednesday, the state had “68 school epidemics in 31 counties, (while) 10 schools and an entire county, Clay, are closed due to Covid,” the governor said.

“We just have to use common sense and get vaccinated, and then we’ll stop this,” he said.

Nearly 102,000 people in the United States are hospitalized with Covid-19, according to HHS data on Wednesday, with around 25,700 in intensive care.

Vaccination remains key, says Surgeon General

For the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States to end, preventive vaccination remains key, US surgeon general Vivek Murthy told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Wednesday.

About 53.3% of all Americans are fully immunized, according to CDC data. The current 7-day average of initiated vaccinations is down 18% from last week, although this could be due to the Labor Day holiday weekend and could rise again in the coming days.

When asked if Americans who refused to get vaccinated would perpetuate the pandemic, Murthy said, “We live with a number of respiratory viruses, including the common cold, and we are able to get out of them. different from these viruses and Delta is that they don’t cost us the kinds of numbers that we see in terms of lives lost, in terms of hospitalizations. “

Murthy said that with vaccinations as well as other safety measures in places, including schools, the United States can reduce its current number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“We know what steps to take to reduce risk in schools,” Murthy said. “We know universal masking helps. We know regular testing works. We know distancing whenever possible helps. We know keeping children home when they are sick also helps.”

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Naomi Thomas, Andy Rose, Carma Hassan, Melissa Alonso, Rebekah Riess, Mallory Simon, Maria Cartaya, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Deidre McPhillips, Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

