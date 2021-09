U.S. Oil Production Costs After Hurricane Ida Rise

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — Hurricane Ida is one of the costliest events for US oil production facilities in the past 16 years, according to Reuters.

Nearly 80% of oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico is still offline, as Ida’s extremely high wind gusts damaged platforms and support facilities ashore. The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 17% of US oil production and about 5% of natural gas production.

Submarine pipelines have also leaked oil into the Gulf, according to the Wall Street Journal. Damage to the subsea pipeline caused the leak, and a crude oil line was seen stretched for miles from the source of the leak. However, a Talos Energy Inc. clean-up and dive crew reported that the leak had decreased significantly and no impact was observed on the shoreline and wildlife.

Nola.com reports that long lines at gas stations in metropolitan areas of New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana have shortened, but more rural areas that have been hit hardest by the storm still have struggling to supply gas to customers. In addition, many customers are still without power in these areas, as several refineries in southern Louisiana are still struggling to return to full power.

“It looks like there is a bit more relief over the fuel supply,” Ramesh Kolluru told Nola.com, who is a University of Louisiana-Lafayette professor who assists Governor John’s administration. Bel Edwards to keep up with the fuel shortage. “On the other hand, you have some of the other parishes that are still a long way from having power restored.”

About 20 million barrels of oil have been squeezed out of the market because of Ida, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics. For comparison, Hurricanes Marco and Laura of 2020 destroyed nearly 1.6 million barrels of oil per day, but production was largely restored about a week later.

Separately, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an emergency fuel waiver for Port Fourchon in Louisiana on Tuesday, citing extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances due to the hurricane. Ida.

The waiver covers Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) fuel requirements at Port Fourchon to help support critical maritime operations in and around the port. The waiver began on September 7 and will end on September 16, 2021.

Additional Hurricane Ida-related waivers were issued late last week, while the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration clarified on Friday that the revised nationwide extension of hours of service waivers the agency issued in The reason for the COVID-19 pandemic (which includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and ethyl alcohol) applies to restricted emergencies and not to routine deliveries of goods.

Register to attend NACS 2021 October 5-8 at McCormick Place in Chicago and take advantage of training sessions on fuels and electric vehicles, including these sessions developed by retailers for retailers:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.convenience.org/Media/Daily/2021/Sept/9/1-US-Oil-Prod-Costs-Hurricane-Ida-Escalate_Fuels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos