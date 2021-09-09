UK Senior Attorney at EU | European Union





A senior EU lawyer has concluded that the UK government has been negligent in tackling a tariff scam that allowed criminal gangs to sell cheap Chinese clothes and shoes to European markets.

The non-binding opinion of the legal experts of the European Court of Justice does not recommend any punishment, but supports the position of the Brussels authorities, which demanded that the UK pay 2 billion won (1.71 billion won) to the EU budget.

In a 139-page legal opinion issued on Thursday, spokeswoman Priit Pikame mostly favored the European Commission. He concluded that the UK had not fulfilled its obligations under EU law to collect the correct amounts of customs duties and VAT on imported Chinese goods. The Estonian legal expert also said the British authorities did not show serious cooperation, a key tenet of EU law. In particular, he criticized the UK for withholding a legal opinion that the HMRC believed to justify revoking 24 payment claims against questionable importers.

The measures adopted by the UK are clearly ineffective given the nature of the fraud in question and the knowledge UK authorities might have had during the breach, Pikame wrote.

Although the views of the Attorney General do not bind ECJ judges, courts often follow their advice.

His comments are likely to escalate tensions between London and Brussels amid a simmering debate over renegotiation of the Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol. Under the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the UK retains ECJ jurisdiction over violations of EU law during membership. The alleged failure of the HMRC is between 2011 and 2017.

The European Commission, after accusing British authorities in 2018 of failing to combat a customs scam that allowed criminal gangs to evade EU tariffs by making false claims about clothes and shoes imported from China Legal action has been initiated. . Olaf said British authorities had repeatedly warned of the scam and recommended a fine of $1.98 billion.

According to fraud investigators, more than 50% of all textiles and footwear imported from China to the UK in 2016 were below the minimum allowable price calculated based on the cost of production.

The incident came after then EU Trade Commissioner Peter Mandelson’s decision in 2005 to abolish quotas on textiles and apparel in all World Trade Organization (WTO) countries, including China. In the years that followed, EU fraud officials became concerned that importers were using fake invoices that underestimated Chinese-made clothes and shoes. The EU’s anti-fraud office, which sounded an alarm in 2014, launched Operation Snake to verify import declarations. This included how to calculate undervalued products.

British customs officials have rejected the use of the EU method, arguing that it is unproductive and disproportionate. In court, British defense counsel argued that customs officers had taken all necessary steps to prevent fraud and that EU law did not mandate how to calculate undervalued goods. The government was supported by six member states: Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Portugal and Slovakia.

The spokesperson rejected their claims and recommended that the UK and six supporting countries pay their own costs. He also wants the UK to pay four-fifths of European Commission legal fees.

Other member states, particularly France, have accused the UK of not helping to eradicate fraud. The case affects all EU member states, as 80% of the tariffs collected at the borders outside the EU go to the common budget.

The Guardian has contacted the UK government for comment. When the allegations first appeared in 2017, the HMRC said it had an excellent record in dealing with all kinds of fraud and violations of the rules.

