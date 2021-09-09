Brexit pre-settlement status: UK’s EU citizens at risk of losing jobs and housing | Brexit





When EU nationals living in the UK apply for a change of status, they risk being rejected by landlords, employers and mortgage lenders due to anomalies in government-issued digital residence permits.

Before using public or financial services, EU nationals must prove that they have been granted settlement or pre-settlement status by the Ministry of the Interior.

The pre-settlement status granted to nearly 2.3 million people who lived in the UK until 31 December 2020 can be upgraded to settling status after someone has continued to reside in the UK for five years.

However, when someone applies for an upgrade, the confirmation of having a predetermined status is automatically removed from the online permit, making it impossible to prove that they are legally residing in the UK.

A Hungarian national, who did not want to be named, was on the verge of losing the house he had bought with his girlfriend because his mortgage lender refused to accept his permit as proof of his right to live in the UK.

He was granted pre-settlement status in 2019, but when he applied for settling status in April, his existing status was removed from his online permit. Now only the application certificate is displayed.

As the Ministry of Home Affairs system provides no other official means of proving my legal status in the UK other than through an online database, I am now in a situation where I am not legal enough to access the basic services that are duly available to me. said.

An Italian policy analyst, who is also at risk of buying a home, said he was informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs helpdesk that it was a technical glitch when the pre-settlement status was expunged from the permit.

However, the Ministry of the Interior claims it is an approved procedure. If an individual has pre-settlement status and subsequently applies for settlement status, a certificate of application for settlement status will appear in the account, the spokesperson said. If you prefer, you can call the Payments Resolution Center and request that your account display a pre-payment status.

However, people who call the helpline face waiting times with no results. The Hungarian national said he had been on the phone for over 11 hours to resolve the issue.

He also filed online inquiries and email complaints. Autoreply said that we aim to reply within 20 business days. We don’t have that much time until we lose our homes because of them. His permission was adjusted after the Guardians intervened and has since been settled.

The3million, a campaign group advocating the rights of EU residents in the UK, reported the matter to the public body, the independent monitoring body for the Civil Rights Agreement.

He said he had heard stories of individuals who were at risk of losing their jobs because their pre-determined identities were no longer visible. The online system also does not appear when an applicant appeals for a denied application. Instead, you will only see that your application has been rejected.

A spokesperson for 3million said the view and attestation system does not adequately address an individual’s progress through the EU consensus scheme.

Online status shows the most restrictive status possible, rather than showing application history or reflecting an individual’s correct current rights. A woman whose pre-settlement status was denied due to insufficient evidence provided with her application reapplied before the deadline, but her views and attestation status still show her application as denied and there is nothing about a new application.

Activists argue that EU residents are discriminated against because they do not receive a copy of their residence permit, unlike other international immigrants. Instead, you need to justify it with a shared code that allows service providers to view your online status.

Two months after the filing deadline for Settlement and Presettlement Status, reports show that many people are unable to secure a mortgage or open a bank account because financial institutions have not tuned their automation systems to accept digital shared codes in lieu of supporting documents.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said: The EU Consensus Scheme provides people with a secure digital state that guarantees their future rights. This can be easily shared with employers, landlords and other organizations, including financial institutions such as banks, to prove that individuals have access to their rights and services.

Between October 2019 and the end of June 2021, the online verification service saw more than 640,000 profile views from agencies that verify immigration status. Guidance for individuals and inspection agencies is widely available at gov.uk.

